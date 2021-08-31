Jill Wagner Welcomes Baby Daughter Daisy Roberta, Experiences 'Unimaginable' Complications

Jill Wagner praised her husband David Lemanowicz for making her "feel safe, although my situation was not" during labor

Jill Wagner is grateful to have her "healthy" baby home after experiencing "scary" complications.

The actress welcomed her second baby, daughter Daisy Roberta Lemanowicz, with husband David Lemanowicz on Thursday, Aug. 19, she revealed on Instagram Monday.

Wagner gave birth to daughter Army Gray in April 2020, and Lemanowicz is also dad to daughter Lija. They celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary this past April.

In the caption of the birth announcement, Wagner writes a "love letter to my husband," praising him for his support.

"To say you are my hero is a vast understatement," she begins. "There have been times where I have looked at you and thought 'I couldn't love this man more than I already do'. I was wrong. On August 19, 2021 you held my hand as we welcomed our sweet little Daisy Roberta Lemanowicz into this world. Neither one of us knowing the madness the hours following would hold."

Wagner says she had complications and that her "situation" was not safe in that moment after labor.

"One of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you always made me feel safe. I guess I never truly knew how very important that was until now," continues Wagner. "When I had complications after labor I know it was scary for you. How did you hold it all in? You never broke. You were a rock. My rock. You made me feel safe, although my situation was not. I watched you care for our newest daughter during that time (while I could not) and I know she also felt safe in daddy's arms."

"To endure all of this was hard I know, but what came next was unimaginable for us both. Our little flower was having complications too," the mom continues of their baby girl.

"My heart fell into a million pieces as we tried to process what was happening. And just like that, you moved into action to make sure both of your girls were taken care of," says Wagner. "It's been the toughest 11 days of my life but it was your strength that pulled us all three out of it. As we bring home our beautiful healthy baby girl today I am reminded of how precious life truly is and the importance of having a strong devoted partner."

She thanked Lemanowicz for "giving Daisy and I the strength, hope, love and determination we needed to get through this."

"I talk to God to try to reason with why all of this happened and I see that we were given a silver lining," she writes. "As we head home to introduce Army Gray to her new little sister, I have a deeper renewed connection with you my love…and for that I am forever grateful. Always, Your loving wife."

Wagner announced her pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE back in April, explaining that while the pregnancy "wasn't planned" it "certainly was welcome news."

"Two of my close friends are pregnant as well, and one is due in June, one in July and I'm due in August. It's nice to have friends to share the experience with," she said at the time.

The mom added that Lija was "super excited" to have another sibling and already "the best big sister to Army Gray."

"Both of these children will be so lucky to have her to look up to and to help guide them," Wagner said. "Lija does it all. She has changed diapers, gives bottles, sings to her. She is the best. And Army really likes being around other children and she has a little friend named Stella Rose that is close to her age. I think when this new little one comes along it will be great for her."

In a heartfelt Father's Day tribute on Instagram in June, Wagner praised Lemanowicz, writing that he "gives me unconditional love and makes me and our family feel safe and secure."