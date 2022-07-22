Jill Duggar Shares First Photos of Baby Frederick: 'Our Boy Tribe Has Expanded!'

"We are all so in love with him," Jill Duggar Dillard wrote on her blog after she and her husband Derick Dillard welcomed their third son earlier this month

Jill Duggar Dillard now has a picture-perfect family of five.

After the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 31, and husband Derick Dillard announced that they welcomed their third son earlier this month, she shared the first photos of baby Frederick Michael and with his older brothers Thursday on her blog.

"In case you missed it, our boy tribe has expanded! We welcomed 'Freddy' Frederick Michael Dillard July 7th, 2022! We are all so in love with him and so happy to be home!" Jill prefaced the post.

"Mom and baby are doing well and we have been so blessed by the support of friends and family who have come to help, provide meals and watch the big boys for us during this time of transition and recovery," Jill added.

She included some photos of Frederick in a white onesie printed with the word "Little," as his brothers Israel David, 7, and 5-year-old Samuel Scott wore black t-shirts that read "Big" and "Middle," respectively.

They previously modeled the same shirts in another family shoot when Jill and Derick, 33, announced the pregnancy in February.

Jill announced last week that baby Frederick was born Thursday, July 7 at 5:16 p.m., one day before Samuel's birthday. They moved up their planned C-section from later in the month after Frederick "decided he wanted to come a little early." He weighed in at 7lbs. 6oz. and measured 20 inches.

The Growing Up Duggar co-author also revealed the meaning behind the baby's name: "Frederick means 'Peaceful Ruler' and Michael means 'Gift from God.'"

"The name Frederick also holds special meaning for us since it's Derick's name with 'Fre' added to the front, to make 'Fre-derick,'" she explained. "Similarly, Derick's name is a variation of his late dad's name, Rick, that his parents created by adding 'de' to the front of Rick to spell, 'de'-'rick,' literally meaning son 'of' (de) Rick.

"We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick's and his dad's name, by just adding 'Fre' to the beginning of Derick's name," Jill added.