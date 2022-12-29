Jhené Aiko's Dad Welcomes His Ninth Baby Weeks After She Gave Birth to Her Second Baby

Jhené Aiko's father, Dr. Karamo Chilombo, is a father of nine after welcoming a baby boy earlier this month

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on December 29, 2022 03:16 PM
Jhené Aiko's Dad Welcomes His Ninth Baby Weeks After She Welcomed Son Noah
Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty, OG Dr. Chill/instagram

Jhené Aiko and her father both celebrated the arrival of new additions to their families this year.

Dr. Karamo Chilombo, 78, shared news that he welcomed his ninth baby on Instagram Monday, sharing a Reel with photos from the birth. Son JahSeh- Miyagi was born on Friday, Dec. 16.

"He is here JahSeh- Miyagi 12/16/22 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙♐️🎼," he captioned the post, which paired photos of the newborn with bible verses.

The father of nine first shared news of his upcoming arrival on Instagram in July, sharing a video from a gender reveal party.

Aiko and partner Big Sean welcomed a baby boy of their own, son Noah Hasani, in early November.

The 34-year-old artist posted a series of photos, including some of her in labor and some of baby Noah.

"✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙," she wrote alongside the series of pictures.

"After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙," Aiko wrote about her son.

Jhené Aiko gives birth https://www.instagram.com/p/ClHlUZjSKsv/
Jhené Aiko/instagram

The rapper shared photos on Instagram Monday of his family's holiday, which kicked off with him dressing up as Santa Claus and taking family photos with Aiko and their loved ones, who dressed as a mix of elves and reindeer as they celebrated son Noah's first Christmas.

"My Boy first Christmas, Santa had to make an appearance for him," the new dad wrote. "Happy Holidays! Love on yo people, they only here for a limited time 🎄❤️✨🤲🏾🌍."

The first photo showed the rapper's mom holding the newborn as Big Sean and Aiko sat on the arms of the couch on either side of her. Also included in the photos was Namiko Love, Jhené's 14-year-old daughter with singer O'Ryan.

