Big Sean and Jhenè Aiko just revealed some big news.

The Twenty88 collaborators, who have been dating on and off since 2016, revealed the sex of their soon-to-be first child together during a Thursday gig at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The announcement came during a performance of "Moments," when Sean, 34, and Aiko, 34, decided to give the crowd a little something more.

"L.A. make some noise," Sean said after rubbing his partner's stomach before they both yelled the words "baby boy."

In mid-July, shortly after candid photos of Aiko with a baby bump surfaced, the couple shared their first maternity shots on Instagram to mark the revelation that they were expecting their first child together. Aiko, who is also a mom to a 13-year-old daughter Namiko Love with singer O'Ryan, posed nude as she cradled her stomach, with gold streaks on her body.

The duo have been romantically linked since their April 2016 collab album, Twenty88, and had first met No I.D.'s studio in 2012.

Scott Dudelson/Getty for Coachella

Around that time, they went on what Aiko later called a "date" at a Los Angeles Lakers game, despite the fact that Aiko had a boyfriend at the time. "I didn't care," Sean told Flaunt Magazine as he reflected on his decision during a 2016 interview.

"Jhené is more than just a friend. I don't know how else to describe it — me and her are just cool like that. I love her and I know she loves me. I was down to make that commitment — something that will last and be different from the rest," the rapper told Billboard in 2016.

Their first public kiss was in June 2016 at Power 105.1's Powerhouse festival, and they attended another public outing at yet another Lakers game in December of that year after Aiko filed for divorce from Dot Da Genius.

Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

After confirming a March 2019 breakup, they began to collaborate again later in the year, as Sean posted a happy birthday message to Aiko on Instagram in March 2020.

"Always proud but never surprised cause I know how great you are at everything you do," he wrote. "Even tho we gotta be inside n quarantine, you even make that sound good. I Love you from da past life to the next."

Sean and Aiko seem to have stayed together since, as he was sure to call her a "Beautiful Mom" in the comment section of an Instagram picture last month. Sean even took Aiko to his hometown of Detroit recently to give her a tour of his early life. They stopped at his old house, his high school, and his grandma's house, as she showed the soon-to-be mother of his first child their "family roots."

"Can't wait for our lil one to get here n see this🖤," he wrote.