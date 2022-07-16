Jhené Aiko, Who's Expecting a Baby with Partner Big Sean, Shares Stunning New Maternity Photo
Jhené Aiko is out of this world!
The "Sativa" singer, 34 — who is expecting a baby with longtime partner Big Sean — showed off her baby bump on Instagram Friday.
In a celestial photograph, Aiko posed nude as she cradled her stomach. Gold streaks were edited over her body, which was set against a space-like backdrop. She tagged photographer Renee Rodriguez in the picture and captioned the post with a single shooting-star emoji.
PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that the couple is expecting their first baby together after they were spotted walking in Beverly Hills. Photographers captured the singer sporting a small baby bump.
"The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter," a representative for Aiko confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.
Aiko is already a mom to a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, whom she shares with singer O'Ryan.
The singer was first romantically linked to Big Sean, 34, in 2016, and they've since become frequent collaborators on various music projects.
Rumors that the pair are expecting their first baby together began last month after a fan wrote on Twitter that he saw the couple, and Aiko's baby bump, while at a store.
"I jus saw Jhené Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she's very pregnant. Iktr Sean," the fan tweeted on June 14.