Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome Baby Boy After 24 Hours of Labor – See the Photos

“After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain, he came,” the singer wrote on Instagram

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 18, 2022 07:39 PM
Jhené Aiko gives birth https://www.instagram.com/p/ClHlUZjSKsv/
Jhene Aiko and baby Noah. Photo: Jhené Aiko/instagram

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are proud parents of a baby boy!

Aiko and her rapper beau recently welcomed son Noah Hasani, according to an Instagram post the singer shared on Friday.

The 34-year-old artist posted a series of photos, including some of her in labor and some of baby Noah.

"✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙," she wrote alongside the series of pictures.

Jhené Aiko gives birth https://www.instagram.com/p/ClHlUZjSKsv/
Jhené Aiko/instagram

"after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙," Aiko wrote about her son.

Noah is Akio's second child – she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Namiko Love (who goes by the nickname "Nami"), with singer O'Ryan on Nov. 19, 2008.

The first photo appears to be a selfie taken by Aiko and shows her pregnant belly with a baby monitor wrapped around it. In one pic, Big Sean is shown sleeping in a chair in the hospital room.

Jhené Aiko gives birth https://www.instagram.com/p/ClHlUZjSKsv/
Jhené Aiko/instagram

Another photo shows the happy couple smiling while waiting for Noah to make an appearance. Aiko is holding Noah and surrounded by happy onlookers in the eighth photo of the series and Noah is grabbing a hand in one of the last photos.

On July 3, 2022, PEOPLE confirmed that Aiko is expecting a baby with Big Sean. "The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter," Aiko's rep told PEOPLE.

Aiko and Big Sean first met in 2012 and developed a close friendship, collaborating on several songs together before releasing a joint album, Twenty88, in 2016. While doing publicity for the album, the pair's chemistry became apparent, with the rapper telling Billboard, "I love her and I know she loves me." They have dated on and off in the years since.

Jhené Aiko
Jhené Aiko Instagram

On July 15, Aiko confirmed her baby news on Instagram, sharing a nude maternity photo of herself cradling her stomach set against an edited celestial background.

She captioned the post with a shooting-star emoji, tagging photographer Renee Rodriguez. Aiko then shared another intimate snap of her and Big Sean together, both shirtless and holding her bump.

