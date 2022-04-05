Jewel represented Alaska as she performed her new song "The Story" on Monday's episode of American Song Contest

Jewel and Son Kase, 10, Hit Red Carpet Together Prior to Her American Song Contest Performance

Jewel had a special guest in the audience during Monday night's episode of American Song Contest.

Prior to her performance on the NBC show, the Grammy-nominee, 47, walked the red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California, with her 10-year-old son Kase.

For the special event, Jewel sported a whimsical look, wearing a pink tank top underneath a ruffled shawl with sequins. She also opted for a pair of jeans embroidered with flowers and a butterfly as well as a pink cowboy hat. Kase dressed casually for the night out, wearing a pair of camouflage pants and a black graphic tee.

Later that evening, with her son in the audience, Jewel performed a new song she wrote called "The Story" as she represented Alaska on the competition show.

This isn't the first time Kase has tagged along with his mom at a singing competition.

After being crowned the winner of season 6 of The Masked Singer in December, Jewel returned to the beloved show for one more song and was joined by her son.

The singer sweetly dueted her song "Hands" with Kase for the Masked Singer's two-hour holiday special. The mother-son duo harmonized with one another as Jewel played her acoustic guitar. At the end of the duet, Kase gave Jewel a big hug and adorably said, "I love you, Mom."

"Aww, honey… I love you too," she replied.

Following the holiday special, Jewel tweeted, "I love singing with my son! I'm legit balling [sic] right now #TheMaskedSinger." She also retweeted a post from The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger who raved over the mother-son performance.