Jewel Sweetly Duets with Son Kase, 10, on The Masked Singer Holiday Special: 'I Love You Mom'

After being crowned the winner of season 6 of The Masked Singer last week, Jewel returned to the beloved show for one more song — and this time, she was joined by her son.

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old singer sweetly dueted her song "Hands" with her 10-year-old son Kase for the Masked Singer's two-hour holiday special.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The mother-son duo harmonized with one another as Jewel played her acoustic guitar. At the end of the duet, Kase gave Jewel a big hug and adorably said, "I love you, mom."

"Aww, honey… I love you too," she replied.

Following the holiday special, Jewel tweeted, "I love singing with my son! I'm legit balling right now #TheMaskedSinger." She also retweeted a post from The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger who raved over the mother-son performance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In October, the singer, who shares her only child with ex-husband Ty Murray, opened up about parenting Kase during an episode of Allison Kugel's podcast Allison Interviews.

"My son is a very emotional child. He is very creative. Something I've really been working on with my son is differentiating between a genuine emotion and a reaction," she shared.

"For me, it has been going back and really studying masculinity among indigenous cultures; the rites of passage from a male perspective, and not putting my female perspective on it," she said. "But instead, learning about masculinity in an indigenous way, as well as realizing I would have a tendency to want to over empower my child's feelings."

Jewel (Queen Of Hearts) Performs "Hands" With Her Son Credit: The Masked Singer/FOX

She said it's "really important" for a child that they learn "you can't use your feelings as a tactic."

She added it's especially important to understand for "a child that has a mom that's like, 'I care about your feelings,' which I do."

As she helps Kase to navigate his emotions, Jewel said this is something she believes the rest of the world needs assistance with as well.

"Right now, the world isn't having a lot of authentic feelings, it's having a lot of reactions. It's using volatile and highly emotionally charged reactions to bully people into [specific] behavior," she said on the show. "That's the role type of being 'woke' now. I find that really interesting."