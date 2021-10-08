"Teaching him that you can’t use your feelings as a tactic is really important for a child," Jewel said of parenting her 10-year-old son Kase

Jewel Says Her Son Is 'Very Emotional' and She's Learning to Not 'Over Empower' His Feelings

Jewel is opening up about how she parents her 10-year-old son Kase Townes and works to help him to navigate his emotions.

The 47-year-old singer spoke with Allison Kugel on the latest episode of her podcast Allison Interviews where she explained that her son is a "very emotional child" and she has been learning to not "over empower" his feelings.

"My son is a very emotional child. He is very creative. Something I've really been working on with my son is differentiating between a genuine emotion and a reaction," she shares.

"For me, it has been going back and really studying masculinity among indigenous cultures; the rites of passage from a male perspective, and not putting my female perspective on it," she says. "But instead, learning about masculinity in an indigenous way, as well as realizing I would have a tendency to want to over empower my child's feelings."

The musician, who shares her only child with ex-husband Ty Murray, notes that it is "really important" for a child that they learn "you can't use your feelings as a tactic."

She adds it's especially important to understand for "a child that has a mom that's like, 'I care about your feelings,' which I do."

As she helps Kase to navigate his emotions, Jewel says this is something she believes the rest of the world needs assistance with as well.

"Right now, the world isn't having a lot of authentic feelings, it's having a lot of reactions. It's using volatile and highly emotionally charged reactions to bully people into [specific] behavior," she says. "That's the role type of being 'woke' now. I find that really interesting."

She continues: "Something I'm thinking about right now with my son is, 'How do I implement him learning to self-assess because we don't want to have a reaction? We want to have a thoughtful and centered response.' "