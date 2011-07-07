Jewel: Pregnancy Is a Privilege I'm Enjoying

"I'm feeling really great and enjoying pregnancy much more than I thought I would," the musician, 37, tells Fit Pregnancy in their latest issue.

Jewel is expecting her baby boy with husband Ty Murray any day now — but don’t expect her to freak out about losing her baby weight when it’s all over.

"I'm feeling really great and enjoying pregnancy much more than I thought I would," the musician, 37, tells Fit Pregnancy in their latest issue.

“I didn’t know what to expect, every woman is different and you hear such horror stories. But I also heard that you should try to enjoy it, so I took that to heart and tried not to fret about weight gain or anything else.”

And, she adds, despite its drawbacks, “Pregnancy is a privilege, and I feel lucky that I get to do it. It’s kind of sad that men don’t.”



Jewel, host of Bravo’s music competition show Platinum Hit, also reveals she has a healthy attitude towards weight gain during pregnancy.

“Well, you’re supposed to gain up to 35 pounds, and now I’m at 30 weeks and I’ve gained 30 pounds,” she explains during the interview, conducted in May.

“The first several months I hardly gained anything, then it happened fast. I don’t know how I could control that – I have a healthy diet, I don’t eat sugar. I think your body has its own wisdom and as long as you are doing the best you can, you just have to find a balance.”

The only post-baby diet she’s considering these days is the nursing plan — which some mothers find burns many extra calories — and says her first priority will be her newborn son.

“As far as losing the weight, I’m hoping that breastfeeding does the job, but I won’t be neurotic about it, about working out right away,” she says. “I am capable of that but I’m going to cut myself lots of slack. I want to give myself time to rest and heal and tend to my new baby for a month or so, and then I will definitely get back into a workout routine.”

Asked if she and her rodeo-star husband — whom she married in the Bahamas in 2008 — are proponents of breastfeeding, Jewel says, “We plan on it. I was ranch-raised and believe in it because I’ve seen what it does for animals.”

“But I don’t have any judgment about it, and I don’t think it should be contentious — I see great moms both ways,” she adds. “It’s amazing how intolerant the discussions on the Internet can be.”

Jewel also offers some advice for other first-time moms that she’s found to be helpful during her own pregnancy.

“Knowledge really is power,” she says. “The more you can educate yourself, the better. Your body and your health are your responsibility. I love doctors, but I have to live with the decisions I make. Make sure you get your questions answered, and never feel that you are doubting your doctor by asking a question — a good doctor won’t feel that way, either.”

