Jewel Talks Being a Working Mom and Passing on Her Creativity to Her Son (He Makes Bath Bombs!)

Jewel has a new, name-appropriate addition to her résumé: jewelry designer!

In a recent chat exclusively with PEOPLE about her Songlines by Jewel handmade collection, the singer opened up about the creative process behind the pieces’ unique, symbol- and nature-inspired designs and how her 7-year-old son Kase Townes has been involved in how it has all come to life.

“He definitely has opinions on which pieces he likes and which pieces he doesn’t like. It’s really sweet,” says Jewel, 44, who’s gearing up to embark on her annual Handmade Holiday Tour for the second year in a row.

And being a working parent has been instrumental in how the musician and poet is raising her son. “As someone who studies mindfulness and wellness, as a parent, to incorporate that from a young age in how I raise him, it’s good for him to see me learning,” she explains.

Jewel explains to PEOPLE that she and her longtime friend, jewelry designer Christopher Beaver, run their Songlines collection out of his basement in Telluride, Colorado, where the Alaska-born entertainer also owns a home.

“Sharing the profits with [Kase] has been really rewarding,” says the “You Were Meant for Me” singer of her only child with ex-husband Ty Murray. “Seeing the meaning that I’m putting into things and caring about community and instilling those values.”

“He identified his own values when he was about 5,” Jewel reveals of her little boy. “So we live our lives according to values. That’s a road map if you don’t want to get lost in the forest. Just grow into the person that you are.”

Kase’s creative input goes further than jewelry design. As Jewel explains, he is currently “building bath bombs that he’s going to be selling” on tour and has a bit of musical talent as well.

“He’s been playing ukulele lately,” says the mother of one, who’s currently working on a new record of her own. “He got up on the stage in San Diego in front of 15,000 people and played ukulele. No words, he just played ukulele and [went] off like a boss.”

Jewel’s Handmade Holiday Tour kicks off Sunday in Springfield, Missouri, and concludes Dec. 22 in Biloxi, Mississippi. Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com.