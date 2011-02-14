Jewel: I Hope My Son's Not a Bull Rider

"You'd think Ty would be the disciplinarian because he’s a macho cowboy, and this folk singer would be the pushover. But I think it’s the opposite,” she says. "Ty is really a pushover and I’m kind of stricter."

Jewel has never been known for diva behavior, so it’s no surprise that her pregnancy has been laid back.

“It’s been an easy pregnancy. I’m really enjoying it,” the singer told PEOPLE at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala honoring Barbra Streisand in Los Angeles Friday.

“A lot of my girlfriends were like, ‘I was so mean when I was pregnant,’ or ‘’I was so emotional.’ But it’s really easy.”

Jewel, who’s nominated for a Grammy for best female country performance for her hit “Satisfied,” jokes that husband Ty Murray “would string [her] up” if she’d become a bossy pregnant lady.



“He’s not really a pamperer,” she told reporters when asked how Murray has been spoiling her during pregnancy. “But he loves me. He’s a cowboy! He’s not a pamperer.”

But when it comes to raising their son — due July 6th — the host of the upcoming Bravo show Platinum Hit anticipates that her husband will have a more relaxed parenting style than she will.

“You’d think Ty would be the disciplinarian because he’s a macho cowboy, and this folk singer would be the pushover. But I think it’s the opposite,” she says. “Ty is really a pushover and I’m kind of stricter.”

One area where the mom-to-be expects to take a laissez-faire approach is her son’s future career path, which she says will be up to him. “Ty’s a bull rider, and I’m a musician. I hope [our son is] not a bull rider — and, I think, Ty hopes he’s not either,” she admits. “If that’s what our child wants to do, we’ll support him, but we’re not going to suggest it!”

For now, Jewel is focusing on designing the baby’s nursery in their ranch house, and choosing a name. “We haven’t found one we like yet,” she says.

Just don’t expect her to listen too closely to anyone offering up tips on parenting.

“I don’t know if I want advice,” she says. “The great thing about being pregnant and getting to be your own mom is you get to do it however you want. It’s your family and your child, and I like that.”