Jessie J Hasn't 'Given Up' on Having Kids After Revealing Infertility Diagnosis: 'I Will Be a Mother'

Jessie J vows to be a mom one day somehow, someway.

After previously opening up about how doctors told her she would not be able to have children, the 30-year-old singer — who’s dating actor Channing Tatum — wrote a series of emotional notes in which she explained she “will be a mother” in the future.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“After explaining the meaning of my song ‘Four Letter Word’ on stage during this tour. The love and support I have received have been overwhelming. Thank you,” she shared on her Instagram Story Saturday about the song which includes lyrics about longing to become a mother.

“I was told 4 years ago I won’t be able to have children. I was also told I would need a hysterectomy immediately and to be put on medication,” Jessie continued. “I refused the hysterectomy and I’m off all medication through natural medicine and diet change. I haven’t given up hope. I am doing all I can to make it happen the best way my body will allow.”

Noting the fact that she’s not alone, the British singer shared that “millions of women go through a tough and emotional journey to motherhood” and that’s “something that needs to be spoken about openly.”

The star added, “It’s taken me a long time to be open. It’s it’s my truth. And when I put it in my music it’s out there. My journey is just one in millions that exist. I stand with you ladies. Strong in our emotional pain. To turn it into joy.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Jessie J Reveals During London Concert That Doctors Told Her She ‘Can’t Ever Have Children’

Striking a hopeful note, the singer shared that she knows she will be a loving parent to a child.

“I will be a mother. As will you. I believe in miracles. But if it doesn’t happen naturally. Then that wasn’t meant to be the journey. But a mother is within all of us. That inspires every day. We are strong! Time will tell,” she continued.

“Thank you for your kind words. Truly. It has been scary to be so vulnerable. But it’s real. I wrote the song for myself in a moment of sadness that helped me turn that sadness into strength, and for anyone else who has experienced anything close with this subject of fertility issues. It’s a personal unique journey. My love prayers and thoughts are with everyone and anyone who relates in their own way,” she wrote, concluding her uplifting message with a heart emoji.

Jessie J/Instagram

Jessie J first opened up about her struggles onstage during a London concert where she shared the touching message at the heart of “Four Little Words.”

“I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard,” reported U.K. outlet Metro.

Boyfriend Tatum was in the audience that night and went on to rave about her bravery on Instagram.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow,” wrote the Smallfoot actor, 38.

RELATED: Channing Tatum Praises Jessie J: Everything We Know About Their Blossoming Romance

News of Channing and Jessie’s romance first surfaced on social media on Oct. 6, when the lovebirds were spotted on a date at a mini-golf course, with PEOPLE confirming days later that the pair were seeing each other.

The father of one shares 5½-year-old daughter Everly with ex Jenna Dewan.

A source told PEOPLE that Dewan and Tatum continue to cordially co-parent their only child. “It’s all working out well. Everly is their number one priority. They are slowly introducing their new partners to her,” the source said in reference to Jessie and Dewan’s boyfriend Steve Kazee.

Jessie J’s emotional post came just one day after she slammed those who have continually been comparing her appearance to Dewan’s.

RELATED VIDEO: Channing Tatum and New Flame Jessie J Are ‘Having Fun’: ‘It’s an Exciting Time,’ Says Source

While she noted that she “rarely” comments on the stories she sees about herself online, she also pointed out “there is a story I have seen be rewritten over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself compared directly to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier.”

“I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It’s not something I stand for, at all. I don’t take stories like this lightly. Because I know the kind of impact it has on younger girls reading it,” she said. “I am a woman that supports ALL women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teach young girls to constantly compare one another. Or to pick who they think is prettier,” she said.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Paras Griffin/Getty; Taylor Hill/WireImage

The post quickly received a seal of approval from Tatum’s ex.

“Amen Jessie! Yes!!!! Women for women all the way. No need for negativity. Let’s live in a world where we support each other and raise each other up. Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect,” Dewan shared on Twitter and Instagram Story.

The mother of one previously responded to comments about a resemblance, remarking to a fan, “Positive vibes all the way.”