Jessie Ware is going to be a mom again!

The English singer debuted her baby bump on Instagram Thursday, one day after releasing her new song "Overtime," her first single since 2017.

” … and in other news,” Ware, 33, captioned a black-and-white photo of herself cradling her bump. Famous friends Lily Collins and Paloma Faith shared congratulatory messages in the comments section.

The pregnant star and husband Sam Burrows, who wed in August 2014, are already parents to a 2-year-old daughter, whom they welcomed in September 2016.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: Who’s Due Next? Carrie, Kat and More Celebs Who Are Expecting

In 2017, Ware opened about her marriage and having a baby in a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian.

“Sam and I have been together since we were 18. We know everything about each other. There’s something so beautiful about that,” she said about her relationship with Burrows.

As for being a working mom and balancing her music career with her personal life, Ware revealed she is doing things on her own terms. “I didn’t get a maternity leave!” she said. “I was writing emails a few days after [giving birth] because I’m self-employed and it’s my business.”

RELATED VIDEO: Our Favorite Celebrity Pregnancy Reveals



That same year, Ware told The Fader that her forthcoming third studio album includes song lyrics inspired by her life as a mom.

“I think this record is about building a family and keeping a romance alive, loving somebody, adoring somebody, not knowing what you’re doing. It’s f—ing hard work, working out how to be a mother, and also working out how to be a companion when you’re both sleep deprived,” she said.

“I’m not complaining. I decided to have a child when I knew full well I needed to put a record out. And I feel like I have a point to prove, where I’m like, I can do everything,” Ware shared. “I can work. I can make a record. I can be a good mom. I can do this all. I had no idea whether I’d be able to do it or not, and I was really scared about that.”