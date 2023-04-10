Jessie James and Eric Decker's Kids Trade Easter Pajamas for Spring Dress Clothes in Family Photo

The family of five was all smiles on Easter Sunday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023 02:39 PM
Jessie James Decker and Family Dress in Spring Colors as They Enjoy Easter Together
Photo: Jessie James Decker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker and her family celebrated a serene Easter outdoors.

Posing amid some nice greenery, the country singer posed with husband Eric Decker and their three children — sons Forrest, 4, and Eric Jr., 7, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 9.

Eric is wedged between the couple, with Forrest standing in front of the retired NFL player, 36, who has Vivianne leaning into his side.

"Happy Easter from our family to yours ✝️," she captioned the shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The family got ready to celebrate the holiday the night prior, with the kids posing together in Easter-themed pajamas in a set of Instagram photos.

"Hoppy Easter eve from my little bunnies 🐰🐰🐰 They are all ready for the Easter bunny to come 🥕🥕🥕," she captioned the cuddly couch photos of the siblings.

The 34-year-old "I Still Love You" singer opened up to Us Weekly in January about whether she and her husband want to have more children.

Asked about expanding their family, Jessie told the outlet, "I feel like, as of right now, it's probably a no."

However, Eric isn't fully on board with making that decision "permanent," as Jessie said he "refuses" to get a vasectomy.

"I keep asking him, 'Go make that appointment,' and he won't. He just won't do it," added Jessie. "He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he's just gonna leave it, I guess."

Related Articles
jessie james eric
Jessie James Decker Says Husband Eric Decker 'Refuses' to Get a Vasectomy
Eric Decker takes his daughter to daddy daughter dance
Eric Decker Shares Sweet Photos from First Daddy-Daughter Dance with Vivianne: 'Love This Girl'
kelly osbourne easter
How Stars Celebrated Easter 2023
JJ Watt Celebrates Easter
JJ Watt Shares Adorable Photos with Son Koa, 5 Months, as He Celebrates His First Easter as a Dad
Tarek and Heather El Moussa baby
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Easter with Baby Boy: 'Missing Our Other Bunny Babies'
Nick Cannon/Instagram; family Easter photos
Nick Cannon Celebrates Easter with All 11 Kids — And Dresses Up as Easter Bunny for Photos!
Jana Kramer Poses in Sweet Easter Photo with Her Two Kids
Jana Kramer and Her Two Kids Are All Smiles as They Pose in Sweet Easter Family Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0-8XGJA0t/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate First Easter as a Family of Four — See the Cute Photos!
Maralee Nichols Cuddles Up to Son Theo on the Beach and at Home as the Two Celebrate Easter;
Maralee Nichols Calls Son with Tristan Thompson the 'Biggest Blessing' as They Celebrate Easter
Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's 2023 Easter Celebrations
Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's 2023 Easter Celebrations — See How the Famous Family Spent the Day!
Kelly Osbourne taking her son to visit the easter bunny
Kelly Osbourne's Son Sidney Meets the Easter Bunny for the First Time — See the Cute Photo!
Heidi Klum Celebrates Easter in Nothing but Her Bunny Ears — See Her Cheeky Pic!
Heidi Klum Celebrates Easter in Nothing but Her Bunny Ears — See Her Cheeky Pic!
Jessie James Decker adopting a dog at a pupdate with Country Now
Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Adopt a Puppy They Met at a Photo Shoot: 'She Chose Us'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Jessie James Decker Says She and Husband 'Tune Out the Noise' Following Backlash Over Kids' Abs
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Eric and Jessie James Decker Are Always 'Smooching All Over Each Other' — and the Kids Don't Like It
Kara Keough Bosworth - Vaughn, March Birthday
See Sweet Photos of Celebrity Kids Celebrating Their Birthdays in March 2023