Jessie James Decker Says She and Husband 'Tune Out the Noise' Following Backlash Over Kids' Abs

Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker share sons Forrest Bradley, 4, and Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 7, plus daughter Vivianne Rose, 8

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on December 30, 2022 02:28 PM
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Jessie James Decker's family isn't concerned with the opinions of others.

Speaking with Fox News Digital ahead of her fourth year as the Powerball co-host of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve, the country star opened up about managing controversy after speculation last month that she photoshopped images of her three children — sons Forrest Bradley, 4, and Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 7, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 8 — whom she shares with retired NFL player husband Eric Decker.

"I don't know that I ever think too deep into it," the mom of three shared. "It comes with the territory. But I feel like I know what a great mom I am, and I know my truth. So, it doesn't bother me."

Asked about her family's reaction to the backlash, Decker explained, "We tune out the noise, and we're proud of them."

Decker first addressed the controversy on Instagram days after sharing her family's vacation photos last month.

Sharing footage of her children, Decker said she "didn't plan on" discussing the claims, however, she changed her mind.

"When I posted the pix of our vacation and included the kids being silly flexing on the beach on our thanksgiving trip I had NO clue it would get the reaction it did," she said. "But Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can't help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over 'overtraining' our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what's normal and what's not."

She added that her children's "mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics" should not be considered "weird."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jessie-james-decker/" data-inlink="true">Jessie James Decker</a> Shares Christmas Photos https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmk2ieAOI3w/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CmkMKH2D42t/
The Decker kids.

Decker continued, "I want to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies and hard work from either Vivis elite competitive gymnastics to Eric Jr wanting to be like dad as an NFL receiver to little Forrest who spends hours dancing his heart out."

The "I Still Love You" singer told her followers not to "pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children."

"If we wanna do 'better' then do better," she added.

Decker made it clear she is "proud" of her kids and wants to "encourage them to live their dreams."

Concluded the songstress: "So we'll see y'all at the 2032 Olympics, and wearing Bubbys jersey in the stands and dancing at Forrests rock concert✌️."

In the comments section, she received support from husband Eric, who wrote, "U get mama bear 🙌🏾🦁."

