Jessie James Decker Took Son Forrest, 4, on 'Mom-Son Date' to See 'Elvis' : 'He's Such a Big Elvis Fan'

The Dancing with the Stars contestant shares three children with husband Eric Decker, a former NFL player

ALAN BERSTEN, JESSIE JAMES DECKER
Jessie James Decker and son Forrest (R). Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard

Jessie James Decker had the ultimate support from her son during Monday's Elvis Night on Dancing with the Stars.

Jessie, 34, shares 4-year-old Forrest Bradley with her husband, former NFL player Eric Decker — and she had both cheering her on in person during her second DWTS performance. (The couple's older son Eric Thomas II, 7, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 8½, cheered for their mom from home, after attending her debut performance last week.)

As she and partner Alan Bersten performed a Foxtrot to Elvis Presley's "Trouble," her son could be seen dressed in an Elvis costume and dancing and singing along to the King of Rock and Roll.

"He's such a big Elvis fan," Jessie told multiple outlets including PEOPLE, going on to reveal that she and Forrest event went on a movie date to go see the new Baz Luhrmann film, starring Austin Butler in the titular role of Presley.

"I showed all the kids the trailer and Forrest was like, 'I wanna see that movie.' The other kids were like, 'Yeah, whatever.' They didn't care. So I took him on a mom-son date and we got popcorn … and we watched and he was like, 'Yes.' That was it," she recalled.

ALAN BERSTEN, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jessie-james-decker/" data-inlink="true">JESSIE JAMES DECKER</a>
Alan Bersten and Jessie James Decker. ABC/Christopher Willard

Since then, little Forrest has developed a full-blown Elvis obsession. As the mom of three explained, "We've downloaded all the music. He wanted the costume, he wanted the posters, the guitar. Now he's in guitar lessons and he loves Elvis so much."

Having not only the support of her family but the enthusiasm her youngest child brought Monday night helped push Jessie to give the best performance she could, and she called it a "special" night for the family.

It seems there was Elvis magic in the air for the country singer, too, as judges Len Goodman and Derek Hough agreed that Jessie made a "big improvement" from her first week dancing.

"That was a huge step from last week!" Carrie Ann Inaba praised her.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessie James Decker Says She Has Been Thinking About Having Another Baby: "It's a Battle"

After being advised to focus on her legs following her first performance, Jessie stepped up to the judges' expectations for week two, earning her first 7s and 6s of the season for a score of 25/40. She told the judges that having Forrest in the audience "really put me at ease," after rushing off stage to hug him when her dance ended.

While the couple's family life has been adjusting to Jessie's new responsibility on the show, the country singer said husband Eric, 35, could not be more supportive.

"I think we just have such a strong foundation of a marriage ... Being busy doesn't affect anything," she told PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein on Monday.

"We just love each other. We're happy. We're in love," Jessie added. "And we are used to being busybodies and we're there for each other. ... I just am blessed to have [him as] my partner in this life."

