Jessie James Decker Says She's Been Thinking About Having Another Baby: 'It's a Battle'

Jessie James Decker may not be done growing her family.

On Monday, the country music star, 33, opened up in a post on Instagram about a recent question that's been plaguing her mind: whether or not she wants to have another baby.

"I've been extra lovey lately and having the big question mark of 'is this the end of our baby creating? Are we done?' " Jessie writes alongside a sweet family photo. "I'm so content and full with joy with our 3 but I do go through ups and downs of not being sure at this moment to make it final. I was a total NO up until recently."

"The kids have been asking for a baby sister. It's a battle and heavy on my mind lately," she continues. "The idea of worn out pregnancy and always being scared if the baby is growing ok, the hospital stuff (especially with how things are now) the getting sick ( I always do) and having my 3 others to care for etc is a big factor."

"But like I said, I'm just going thru all of the emotions right now. Maybe not right now? Maybe in a few years? Maybe it will pass? Anyone else here ? Need to pray on it 💖💖💖," she concludes the post.

