Jessie James Decker Details Son Forrest's 'Freak' Infection: 'He Was in So Much Pain'

"They had to sedate him and cut it open and get it all out," says Jessie James Decker of her 2-year-old son's harrowing health crisis

Jessie James Decker's 2-year-old son Forrest Bradley is on the mend after a "freak" occurrence that recently sent him to the emergency room.

The country singer, 32, detailed the incident on her Instagram account Wednesday, alongside a photo of her youngest child in his hospital bed enjoying an ice pop and some tablet time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So the most freak thing happened. Forrest got a bug bite on his hiney and after a few days somehow it turned into a staph which turned into a boil!" Jessie wrote. "It was like a golf ball it was so hard and he was in so much pain. He got a very high fever and we had to take him to the emergency room late night."

The mother of three went on to share that her family — husband Eric Decker and their two older children, son Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 4½, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 6 — couldn't accompany her and Forrest due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that doctors "had to sedate him and cut it open and get it all out."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jessie James Decker Ethan Miller/Getty

Jessie praised her son for handling the incident "like a champ," but admitted she felt "so sad" to see Forrest "in so much pain."

"I could not believe this happened. It was such a freak thing. He got in an antiobiotic [sic] and that helped big time," she wrote. "Has this ever happened to anyone else?"

"Yep! Happened to my daughters bottom too around the same age!" one fan wrote in the comments.

"Yes !! I'm a pediatric nurse in Brooklyn and we see stuff like this every single day!!!" another said. "Glad he handled it well 💕💕💕"

RELATED VIDEO: Jessie James Decker Reveals Why Her "Massive Babies" Are Tough During Pregnancy

The Eric & Jessie: Game On star has been candid about her parenting ups and downs since first becoming a mom in March 2014. (She and husband Eric, 33, celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary this week.)

"I'd say wanting to make sure you feel like you're doing everything right because you love your children so much," she told PEOPLE this past December, about the hardest part of parenthood. "I never want to let my kids down."

"Of course, there are times when I have mom guilt when I have to leave for a trip or something work-related. Or I'll get down on myself if I forgot about a school event, or if they were supposed to wear the color purple and I completely missed the email," she said. "Little things like that will happen, but through those experiences, I've learned that I have a really great mom community around me."