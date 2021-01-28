Jessie James Decker Opens Up About Son Forrest's 'Scary' Hospitalization for Breathing Issues

"So confusing for a parent to have this issue and just not know what to do or why it's happening," the country singer wrote on her Instagram

Jessie James Decker's 2½-year-old son Forrest Bradley is on the mend after being admitted to the hospital for the third time in six weeks.

The country singer, 32, opened up about her son's latest hospitalization in an Instagram post on Thursday, writing alongside a photo of the child wearing an oxygen mask, "Went to the hospital again last night. 3rd time in 6 weeks."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Every time he gets a tiny cold he starts wheezing and his oxygen levels drop and heart rate goes up," she continued. "Ultimately I'm being told he has Asthma even though he's pretty young to diagnose."

The "Lights Down Low" songstress went on to detail her son's breathing problems, saying, "It's scary to watch his vitals drop, hear his grunting and see his chest struggling so much to take a breath."

Image zoom Credit: Jessie James Decker/instagram

Jessie — who also shares son Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 5, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 6, with husband Eric Decker — said that she took Forrest to the hospital after "he threw up for the 3rd time (I think from coughing so much)," noting that he did not have a fever.

"They gave him stronger meds and treatments and watched him through the night," she said of the hospital visit. "Going to see an allergist to see if maybe something is triggering the attacks. So confusing for a parent to have this issue and just not know what to do or why it's happening."

According to the mother of three, Forrest was "born full term and 9 lbs and no issues until last year and becoming more chronic."

"He's a champ but it breaks my heart when he tells me 'mommy my chest hurts' in his sad little voice," she said. "I don't love to post too much of this kind of stuff because my babies are precious to me. But I've had some amazing advice from fellow insta moms that I genuinely appreciate."

RELATED VIDEO: Jessie James Decker Reveals Why Her 'Massive Babies' Are Tough During Pregnancy

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jessie ended her post by thanking the "mamas helping mamas community" for their support during this time.

"So I just want to know from this post if any other parents have experienced this? Other than an allergist and a specialist did this go away for your babies? I wonder if he's now allergic to pet hair?" she concluded.

On her Instagram Stories, the Kittenish CEO shared a photo of herself with Forrest taken while the two were at the hospital, captioning the shot, "Was a long night."

She also posted a picture of Forrest resting at home. In the picture, the young boy can be seen wearing an oxygen mask and a jacket made to look like the one worn by Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum.

"At it this this am but still In costume," Jessie wrote in the caption. "He's a champ."

Image zoom Credit: Jessie James Decker/instagram

In June, Forrest was sent to the emergency room after a "freak" occurrence that led to an infection.

"Forrest got a bug bite on his hiney and after a few days somehow it turned into a staph which turned into a boil!" Jessie shared on her Instagram at the time, posting a picture of Forrest in his hospital bed.

"It was like a golf ball it was so hard and he was in so much pain. He got a very high fever and we had to take him to the emergency room late night," she continued. "They had to sedate him and cut it open and get it all out. He handled it like a champ but it was so sad to see him in so much pain!"