Jessie James Decker's Sister Shares Photo of Daughter Smiling with Bag of Popcorn amid Airline Debacle

Sydney Rae Bass and Anthony Bass are poking fun at a stressful airline experience.

After both the Toronto Blue Jays pitcher, 35, and sister-in-law Jessie James Decker spoke about against treatment Sydney, 31, faced on a recent United Airlines flight, the soon-to-be mom of three is making a little jab at the situation.

Sydney shared a photo on Instagram Monday of daughter Blaire, 2, hugging a sealed bag of Skinny Pop popcorn and laughing.

"She's so cute," Sydney captioned the photo.

Anthony also shared the photo on Twitter, where he originally posted about the incident, sparking a debate about whether the pregnant mom — who was traveling alone with daughters, Blaire and Brooklyn Rae, 5 — should have been made to clean up her children's snack mess in the airplane aisle.

The country singer, 34, posted a since-expired story on Instagram on Sunday to vent her frustrations about the incident, saying that Sydney was "humiliated" in the process.

"My sister @sydneyraebass just texted me from her flight on @united. As you know, she is five months pregnant, high-risk, and also traveling alone with her two small children. Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle, and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop," she revealed.

"My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go, United."

United Airlines has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A mom of three herself, Decker asked, "If popcorn is a hazard, why are they giving it on planes? Y'all, this is just..." she trailed off, referencing the fact the flight attendant told Sydney the popcorn being left on the ground would present a "safety hazard."

Commenting on Sydney's recent post, Decker jested, "The popcorn hazard."