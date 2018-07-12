Jessie James Decker Shares Breastfeeding Video as She Reveals the Struggles of Being a New Mom

Jessie James Decker is revealing the real struggles that come after having a third baby.

The country music star, 30, shared an honest video on her Instagram Thursday while breastfeeding 3½-month-old son Forrest Bradley.

The mother of three went from gym to feeding time explaining in the video that she had “barely finished my workout because [Forrest] started waking up from his nap, crying.”

“It is, like, super tough to try to get a good workout in with your baby trying to nap and crying,” she explained as she breastfed her son and walked around her kitchen.

Despite finding it tough to get some time for herself, James Decker said she felt accomplished for having completed a workout.

“But I did it, it was a 10-minute workout and I feel really good about it,” she said, before encouraging mothers. “Try to get it done today if you can, girls. Even if your baby starts screaming towards the end, whatever you do, every little bit of it counts.”

In her Instagram caption, the “Flip My Hair” singer opened up even more about finding it hard to stay motivated to exercise, especially when the results were not immediate.

“I will admit this has been the most challenging to see any progress this time around. Baby Number three is no joke when it comes to your body and all the changes!” she wrote. “I’m definitely used to seeing things progress a lot faster but I’m trying to be patient. Trying to stay active and trying to eat healthy as much as I can!!”

She continued, “I’m not one of those women that drops weight from breastfeeding. I’m one of those women that holds onto every little ounce of weight that I have to continue to make milk for my baby.”

“So, in the end, all that matters is he’s healthy and eating well but I’m not going to lie obviously I would love to see some changes physically so I can fit back into my old clothes but I have to remind myself I’m only four months post and we have to be patient with ourselves and just do all that you can to feel healthy and good in your own skin!!” James Decker added, with the hashtags #mommyworkoutdiary #15lbstogo.

James Decker shares Forrest, 4-year-old daughter Vivianne Rose and 2½-year-old son Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr. with husband Eric Decker. The couple married in 2013.

“We are so in love,” the singer captioned her birth announcement featuring her holding her newborn son, who was born on March 31.

“Welcome to this world Forrest Bradley Decker! My heart is full! #wolfpack completed with a 9lb lean, eating machine (& a Decker bucket head)! Mommy sure knows how to grow some babies!!” the new dad shared on Instagram.