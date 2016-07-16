The mother of two says her workout and diet plan was "nothing crazy!"

Image zoom



Courtesy Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker‘s post-baby body is making a splash!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 28-year-old singer welcomed their son Eric Thomas II with her husband, New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker, last September. They also have Vivianne Rose, who turned two in March.

“Ice tea and finally a moment to relax after a crazy week!” the mother of two captioned an Instagram photo of herself in a crisscross black bikini top and orange bottoms on Thursday.

And how did she get back to what she calls her “pre-baby body?” The star posted a teaser on Saturday, sharing a photo of herself in a crop top and tiny Daisy Dukes with the caption, “video coming soon of what the heck I’ve been doing the last 12 weeks to get back to my healthy pre baby body! It’s pretty simple. Nothing crazy!”

This photo shows an unusual relaxation break for the busy mom, who just dropped a new music video for her single “Lights Down Low” featuring her main man. And of course, she’s been having a summer of fun with her two babies.

“After playin hard all day#countrybabies,” she captioned an Instagram photo of Eric and Vivianne last Monday.

Decker released her new single “Lights Down Low” three weeks ago. The accompanying music video, co-starring her husband Eric, is currently the fifth most popular music video on iTunes. She recently performed the song to an uproarious crowd at the Windy City Smokeout in Chicago on Friday night.