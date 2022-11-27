Jessie James Decker Responds to Instagram Comments About Her Children's Bodies: 'It's Unkind'

"Please don't call my children's appearance strange," Jessie James Decker replied to a follower after posting an image of her children on a beach in Mexico

By
Published on November 27, 2022 05:53 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXL5JTLjei/?hl=en. Jessie James Decker/Instagram
Photo: Jessie James Decker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker is clapping back at discussion of her children on Instagram.

After the country star, 34, shared an image Saturday of her three children posing together on a beach in Mexico, she responded to commenters that said that the kids were "jacked" or accused Decker of editing the photo of sons Forrest Bradley, 4, Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 7, and 8-year-old daughter Vivianne Rose.

"Surely this is an app but I don't see anyone saying as much," Decker responded sarcastically. "Yeah I used an 'ab' app on my small children wtf."

Decker also responded to those who claimed that her children appeared unhealthy. One user, as TODAY reported, wrote that their appearance takes a "special kind of diet and exercise and it looks strange on a child hence all the comments."

"From one mother to another," Decker wrote. "Please don't call my children's appearance strange just because they don't look the way you think they should? It's unkind."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Still, others supported the pic, like fellow country singer Kane Brown, who wrote that Decker's kids, whom she shares with retired NFL player husband Eric Decker, were "ripped."

It's been a busy year for Decker, who recently participated in season 31 of Dancing With the Stars before she was eliminated in October.

Although Decker has also remained busy with her music career, clothing line, cookbook authoring and raising three kids, she told PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein in September that she'll always manage to make time for her husband.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessie James Decker Says She's Been Thinking About Having Another Baby: 'It's a Battle'

"I think we just have such a strong foundation of a marriage ... Being busy doesn't affect anything," Decker said. "We just love each other."

This summer, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about the potential of making their team a little bigger. As they explained at the time, they're ready for whatever is to come.

"We're not planning on it, so we're just letting lives happen," Jessie said of having another baby. "And if it happens, it's a blessing. If it doesn't, it wasn't meant to be, but we're not doing anything to not make it happen."

Related Articles
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jessie James Decker on Finding Quality Time with Husband Eric During 'DwtS' : 'Being Busy Doesn't Affect Anything'
JESSIE JAMES DECKER, ALAN BERSTEN, Eric & Jessie James Decker Family
Eric Decker Brings Kids to Cheer on Wife Jessie James Decker on 'DWTS': 'Good Luck Mommy'
ALAN BERSTEN, JESSIE JAMES DECKER
Jessie James Decker Took Son Forrest, 4, on 'Mom-Son Date' to See 'Elvis' : 'He's Such a Big Elvis Fan'
Jessie James and Eric Decker family Field of Dreams
Jessie James Decker Documents Family's 'Special' Trip to MLB's Field of Dreams Game — See Video!
Jesse James Decker
Eric and Jessie James Decker Open Up About the Possibility of Having Another Baby
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker
Watch Eric and Jessie James Decker's Son, 4, Go Full Elvis Presley in New Video: 'A Star Is Born'
Eric Decker attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Eric Decker's Son, 4, Accidentally Instagrams a Naked Photo of His Dad in the Shower
Author Jenny Mollen In Conversation With Actress Busy Phillips
Jenny Mollen's Son Tells Class His Mom Was Enjoying 'Tons of Penis' After Eating Delicacy on Trip
Jessie James Decker family
Jessie James Decker Says She's Been Thinking About Having Another Baby: 'It's a Battle'
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Responds After Commenter Asks Where Her Kids Are: 'Call the Valet at Beverly Hills Hotel'
Eric and Jessie James Decker
Jessie James Decker Posts Nude Photo of Husband Eric 'Lookin Like a Statue' on His 35th Birthday 
Megan Fox attends TIME100 Next Gala; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Time100 Next
Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'
Jessie James Decker
Jessie James Decker Details 'Unbearable' Pain from 'Pinched Nerve' and Talks Constant Migraines
Kittenish By Jessie James Decker Swim Fashion Show Presented By Klarna At Paraiso Miami Beach - Front Row/Backstage
Jessie James Decker Walks the Runway in Neon Bikini at Her Kittenish Swim Show: 'I Was So Nervous'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Jessie James Decker Says She's Struggling with Depression in Emotional Statement: 'I Know I'm Not Alone'
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know