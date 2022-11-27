Jessie James Decker Responds to Instagram Comments About Her Children's Bodies: 'It's Unkind'

Jessie James Decker is clapping back at discussion of her children on Instagram.

After the country star, 34, shared an image Saturday of her three children posing together on a beach in Mexico, she responded to commenters that said that the kids were "jacked" or accused Decker of editing the photo of sons Forrest Bradley, 4, Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 7, and 8-year-old daughter Vivianne Rose.

"Surely this is an app but I don't see anyone saying as much," Decker responded sarcastically. "Yeah I used an 'ab' app on my small children wtf."

Decker also responded to those who claimed that her children appeared unhealthy. One user, as TODAY reported, wrote that their appearance takes a "special kind of diet and exercise and it looks strange on a child hence all the comments."

"From one mother to another," Decker wrote. "Please don't call my children's appearance strange just because they don't look the way you think they should? It's unkind."

Still, others supported the pic, like fellow country singer Kane Brown, who wrote that Decker's kids, whom she shares with retired NFL player husband Eric Decker, were "ripped."

It's been a busy year for Decker, who recently participated in season 31 of Dancing With the Stars before she was eliminated in October.

Although Decker has also remained busy with her music career, clothing line, cookbook authoring and raising three kids, she told PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein in September that she'll always manage to make time for her husband.

"I think we just have such a strong foundation of a marriage ... Being busy doesn't affect anything," Decker said. "We just love each other."

This summer, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about the potential of making their team a little bigger. As they explained at the time, they're ready for whatever is to come.

"We're not planning on it, so we're just letting lives happen," Jessie said of having another baby. "And if it happens, it's a blessing. If it doesn't, it wasn't meant to be, but we're not doing anything to not make it happen."