Jessie James Decker Reveals Pregnant Sister Cried as She Was Made to Clean Kids' Mess on Flight

Jessie James Decker is speaking out about the way her sister was treated on a recent flight.

The country singer, 34, posted a since-expired story on Instagram on Sunday to vent her frustrations after sister Sydney Rae Bass, 31, was "humiliated" on a United Airlines flight while traveling with her two daughters, Blaire, 2, and Brooklyn Rae, 5.

"My sister @sydneyraebass just texted me from her flight on @united. As you know, she is five months pregnant, high-risk, and also traveling alone with her two small children. Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle, and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop," she revealed.

"My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go, United."

United Airlines has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sydney can be seen discussing the incident on Decker's Instagram Story, where Decker asked Sydney who gave the girls the popcorn. "United did," she responded.

"You guys, this whole time I'm thinking that this popcorn is something Sydney just picked up at the little newsstand. Sydney had two flights, and United, on the first flight, they gave them both popcorn," said Decker.

A mom of three herself, Decker asked, "If popcorn is a hazard, why are they giving it on planes? Y'all, this is just..." she trailed off, referencing the fact the flight attendant told Sydney the popcorn being left on the ground would present a "safety hazard."

Sydney's husband, Toronto Blue Jays' pitcher Anthony Bass posted about the incident on Twitter Sunday.

"The flight attendant@unitedjust made my 22-week pregnant wife traveling with a 5-year-old and 2-year-old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!"

Fans who read the tweet responded with mixed commentary, with some feeling that it was the pregnant mom's responsibility to clean up and others believing the airline could have had their crew clean it up instead.

"She was flying alone. W two kids. Pregnant. Just stop. We all have jobs. Crews do this every day. It's popcorn. Not puke. Vacuums work great," one commenter wrote.

Another commenter wrote, "Commercial airlines are not your children's playground. Pick it up and take responsibility for your kids."

Chrissy Teigen even chimed in on the Twitter chatter, noting there were "comments unhinged from both sides. lots of passion being displayed. 10/10."

Bass later confirmed that they were working on a resolution with the airline. The couple announced last month they are expecting their third baby, a boy, due this summer.