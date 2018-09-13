Jessie James Decker Doesn't Have a Nanny for Her Three Kids: 'I Take Care of My Children'

Despite Jessie James Decker‘s busy life as a singer, television star, fashion designer and newly minted author, she still has time to parent her children without hired help.

Speaking with PEOPLE Monday at her debut New York Fashion Week show for her brand Kittenish, the mother of three revealed that she and husband Eric Decker do not have a nanny for their kids: Forrest Bradley, 5 months, Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr., 3, and Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 4.

“I honestly feel like I’m the voice of all the moms,” said Decker addressing a recent incident when she received backlash after nursing Forrest while drinking a glass of wine. “I definitely feel like they get heat for certain things. I know I’m a great mother, there’s not one doubt in my mind.”

“I know that I take care of my babies, I know that they feel loved and they feel happy,” added the author of Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family and Food, out Oct. 2. “I don’t have nannies; I take care of my children.”

“So if I want to have a cocktail to celebrate my husband doing something great in his work, I’m going to, and I can still breastfeed,” added Decker, 30. “I feel like I want to be a voice for those moms that feel heat from others, or feel judgment because this is a hard job, and if you want to enjoy yourself you do it.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Jessie James Decker and son Forrest Jessie James Decker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker and family Jessie James Decker/Instagram

RELATED: Jessie James Decker Responds to Mommy Shaming Over Her Drinking While Breastfeeding

The “Flip My Hair” singer explained to PEOPLE that she has a “we’re all in this together” mindset when it comes to supporting her fellow mamas.

“I’ll talk to random moms that I meet at Gymboree and I’m like, ‘Hey, what’s going on with that? How do you do that?’ I’m always asking questions,” she revealed.

“And the same with me, girls asking questions,” added the Eric & Jessie: Game On star. “I just want all of us to feel like we’re in the same boat.”

Eric and Jessie James Decker Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Jessie James Decker on Returning to Reality TV, Her “Mischievous” Kids and the Most Epic Prank She’s Ever Pulled on Hubby Eric!



While being a parent of three means balancing her kids’ individual needs, luckily for her, Decker’s third child — who joined the entire family in the front row of his mom’s fashion show — is about as laid-back as an infant can be.

“He just goes with the flow,” she told PEOPLE of Forrest. “After three children, you kind of know what to expect and he’s been super easy and just chill and the kids love him. And Vivi [is] trying to change his diaper and pick him up, and I’m like ‘Ahh!’ But it’s good.”

Does that mean more kids could be in her future? “[Eric] wants more kids. Oh, my lord,” Decker said of her recently retired football-star husband. “But no, he’s going to be doing some special things. There’s some things in the works and we’re excited about it.”