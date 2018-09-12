Jessie James Decker Responds to Mommy Shaming Over Her Drinking While Breastfeeding

Jessie James Decker has all the confidence in the world regarding her parenting prowess.

In a chat with PEOPLE at her debut New York Fashion Week Show for her brand Kittenish on Monday, the 30-year-old singer and fashion designer shared how she has combated the backlash she received after breastfeeding her son Forrest Bradley, 5 months, while drinking a glass of wine.

“I honestly feel like I’m the voice of all the moms,” said Decker. “I definitely feel like they get heat for certain things. I know I’m a great mother, there’s not one doubt in my mind. I know that I take care of my babies, I know that they feel loved and they feel happy. I don’t have nannies; I take care of my children.”

“So if I want to have a cocktail to celebrate my husband doing something great in his work, I’m going to, and I can still breastfeed,” added Decker, whose new book Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family and Food is out Oct. 2.

“I feel like I want to be a voice for those moms that feel heat from others, or feel judgment because this is a hard job, and if you want to enjoy yourself you do it.”

The Eric & Jessie: Game On star explained to PEOPLE that she has a “we’re all in this together” mindset when it comes to supporting her fellow mothers.

“I’ll talk to random moms that I meet at Gymboree and I’m like, ‘Hey, what’s going on with that? How do you do that?’ I’m always asking questions,” she revealed.

“And the same with me, girls asking questions,” added Decker, who is also mom to son Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr., 3, and daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 4. “I just want all of us to feel like we’re in the same boat.”

Jessie James Decker and family Jessie James Decker/Instagram

While being a parent of three means balancing her kids’ individual needs, luckily for her, Decker’s third child — who joined the entire family in the front row of Decker’s fashion show — is about as laid-back as an infant can be.

“He just goes with the flow,” she told PEOPLE of Forrest. “After three children, you kind of know what to expect and he’s been super easy and just chill and the kids love him. And Vivi [is] trying to change his diaper and pick him up, and I’m like ‘Ahh!’ But it’s good.”

Does that mean more kids could be in her and husband Eric Decker‘s future? “He wants more kids. Oh, my lord,” Decker said. “But no, he’s going to be doing some special things. There’s some things in the works and we’re excited about it.”