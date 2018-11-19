Jessie James Decker Reveals Why Her 'Massive Babies' Are Tough During Pregnancy

Jessie James Decker has three pregnancies under her belt, but she admits she wasn’t the biggest fan of the process.

In a recent chat with PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real, the country singer and Just Jessie author recalled feeling quite uncomfortable during the times she was expecting her three children — sons Forrest Bradley, 7 months, and Eric “Bubby” Thomas II, 3, plus daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 4½ — due to her smaller stature.

“I know a lot of women don’t enjoy [pregnancy] and I wasn’t one of them that was obsessed with being pregnant, because it’s really hard on your body and I’m really petite. I have massive babies and it’s really hard on my joints,” says Decker, 30.

Regardless, the mother of three would advise other pregnant women to enjoy that time in their lives because it goes by so fast. “It’s such a short time in your life and it’s such a special bonding time,” she says. “I have cherished each pregnancy because it was my time to really get to know my children.”

The star says that two days before she and husband Eric Decker welcomed son Forrest, she had a little mishap with her older son that almost made her lose her cool.

“My son Bubby just had a meltdown in the mall — just laid out on the floor,” she recalls. “I was so massive and running after him because he was taking off. I was a little overwhelmed.”

Decker says if she could re-do one parenting moment, it would be that she wouldn’t have gone on a radio tour to promote a song of hers when her older son was an infant.

“My gut told me to not do it because I would be away from him a little too much,” she admits. “The song ended up not even going up the charts so it was kind of a waste of time and I was away from my son, so I told myself I would never do that again.”