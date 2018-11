As a mom to sons Forrest Bradley, 7 months, and Eric “Bubby” Thomas II, 3, plus daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 4½, Jessie James Decker is a pro at holiday gifts — and she’s giving PEOPLE a peek at some of her favorite kids’ gifts ahead of the holiday season with her ultimate toy list via eBay for Charity with all proceeds benefiting Save the Children.

“These little dolls are so cute and are one of the hottest toys out this season!” the country singer, 30, tells PEOPLE of the Baby Alive Super Snacks Snackin' Noodles doll. “My daughter Viv loves dolls and that you can feed this one with a spoon!”

Buy It! Baby Alive Super Snacks Snackin’ Noodles doll (prices vary), ebay.com