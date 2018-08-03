Jessie James Decker Posts Photo of Herself Holding Wine Flute While Breastfeeding Infant Son

Jessie James Decker is doing her best to find a balance between motherhood and self-care.

The “Flip My Hair” singer shared a photo of herself holding a glass of what appeared to be wine, however it wasn’t clear, while breastfeeding her son Forrest Bradley on Instagram Thursday, proving to moms everywhere that it’s okay to have a little fun.

While many of James Decker’s fans cheered her on with comments like, “You go girl! I breastfed all 6 of mine and I love seeing women showing pics of it! It will hopefully someday normalize it for younger generations,” others were more concerned about the wine.

“You and your baby are beautiful!!!! I hope that’s not alcohol while you feeding that precious gift…” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Why is it okay to drink while breastfeeding?”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Luckily, a few moms came to her defense. “Love it!!! I just learned that it’s totally fine to drink while breastfeeding!!” one mom said. “People give me sh– for having a drink and breastfeeding… my pediatrician told me it was perfectly fine just don’t get hammered lol,” another mom added.

RELATED VIDEO: Eric and Jessie James Decker Welcome Son Forrest Bradley

This isn’t the first time James Decker, 30, shared the intimate moment on social media. In July, James Decker posted a video of herself breastfeeding Forrest Bradley, whom she shares with husband Eric Decker, and talked about how hard motherhood has been.

“It is, like, super tough to try to get a good workout in with your baby trying to nap and crying,” James Decker, who gave birth to Forrest Bradley on March 31, said.

RELATED ARTICLE: Jessie James Decker’s Realest Mommy Moments

“I’m not going to lie obviously I would love to see some changes physically so I can fit back into my old clothes but I have to remind myself I’m only four months post and we have to be patient with ourselves,” James Decker captioned the post.

The singer also talked about her postpartum journey a few weeks after Forrest Bradley’s arrival. “Keepin it real! 3 weeks post and I’m still very swollen. The 3rd has been by far the hardest recovery, but I’m feeling stronger every day,” James Decker captioned the photo, which showed her post-baby belly.

James Decker and Decker are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Vivianne Rose and 2-year-old son Eric Thomas Jr.