Jessie James Decker Gives Health Update on Son Forrest After His Hospitalization

Jessie James Decker's 2½-year-old son Forrest Bradley has been diagnosed with asthma.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the country music star, 32, gave fans an update on her child's condition after he was recently hospitalized for breathing issues.

"It turns out, he's just got asthma," she shared. "And it's at the level where he needs to be doing treatments on a daily basis — so, inhaler, nebulizer, all the things — and they're really hoping he grows out of it."

"Nothing environmental, thank goodness," she continued. "Nothing that I could've done differently."

The "Lights Down Low" singer also said that she was initially concerned about a potential allergy triggering Forrest's breathing problems, so she "had him tested for absolutely everything."

"I was even worried that there was something more serious going on. And the positive news is that he wasn't allergic to any of the things that could've triggered it," she said, explaining that daughter Vivianne Rose, 6, "is allergic to so many different things so that can kind of run in the family."

Jessie — who also shares son Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 5, with husband Eric Decker — went on to say that Forrest's condition is most likely genetic.

"We're gonna stay on top of it and hopefully it'll get better, especially with the warmer weather," she said. "I hope he grows out of it."

The mother of three first opened up about Forrest's breathing issues in late January, revealing in an Instagram post that her child had been admitted to the hospital for the third time in six weeks.

"Every time he gets a tiny cold he starts wheezing and his oxygen levels drop and heart rate goes up," she wrote alongside a photo of Forrest wearing an oxygen mask. "Ultimately I'm being told he has Asthma even though he's pretty young to diagnose."

"It's scary to watch his vitals drop, hear his grunting and see his chest struggling so much to take a breath," continued Jessie, who said that Forrest was "born full term and 9 lbs and no issues until last year and becoming more chronic."