Jessie James Decker's family took an unforgettable trip together.

Late Thursday, the mom of three shared a fun video on Instagram showing her family's trip to the MLB Field of Dreams game, which saw the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds at the Dyersville, Iowa, site where 1989's Field of Dreams was filmed.

"Today was special🌽⚾️❤️🇺🇸," she captioned the video, which pieced together scenes of the day featuring her parents, husband Eric Decker, and their three kids — sons Forrest, 4, and Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 6, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 8.

From getting excited on the plane ride to Iowa to walking through the corn fields, both the adults and kids looked to be having a blast.

Last month, Forrest made headlines for accidentally sharing a naked photo of his father showering on social media.

Jessie was first alerted to the NSFW picture by one of her friends via text message and shared a screenshot of their conversation on her Instagram Story.

"No I can't stop laughing Jessie. I can't," her friend wrote alongside the selfie of Forrest smiling with his dad showering in the background. "I am not even sure if u know he has his phone but if u don't know go grab."

Eric also appeared to take the incident in stride but revealed on his Instagram that he plans to change the code to unlock his cell phone. "Time to change the code…so much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower," the former NFL wide receiver shared.

In July, the country music star spoke with PEOPLE, reflecting on a February Instagram post in which she pondered the possibility of trying for another baby. Jessie revealed that she and Eric are ready for whatever life has in store for them: "Honestly, we're not trying to have a kid —we're also not, not trying to have one."

Adds Jessie: "We're not planning on it, so we're just letting lives happen. And if it happens, it's a blessing. If it doesn't, it wasn't meant to be, but we're not doing anything to not make it happen."