Jessie James Decker Defends Having a 'Small Group' of Kids Over to Celebrate Son's Birthday

Jessie James Decker shared a series of photos over the weekend that showed at least five other kids joining the family to celebrate her son's birthday

Jessie James Decker is addressing social distancing concerns after celebrating son Eric Thomas II's fifth birthday this past weekend during the ongoing coronavirus global health crisis.

On Saturday, the country singer and mother of three shared a collection of images from the party, which featured a Pokémon theme and included at least five other children alongside Jessie and Eric II, the star's husband Eric Decker and their son Forrest Bradley, 2, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 6.

"We had the best day celebrating Bubby's 5th birthday!" Jessie, 32, wrote in the caption. "So grateful for such wonderful friends who celebrated with us!! Bubby had the time of his life!!!"

"No pandemic there anymore?" one person asked in the comments. (Notably, none of the guests were pictured wearing face masks.)

"I understand your concern," Jessie replied. "We've been very careful. This small group of children celebrating Bubby are already in the same class at school so we are around each other all the time already. ❤️❤️❤️"

While the family has not revealed any COVID-19 scares, Jessie did open up about a scary "freak" occurrence this summer that sent her younger son to the emergency room.

The Eric & Jessie: Game On star detailed the incident on her Instagram account in June, alongside a photo of Forrest in his hospital bed enjoying an ice pop and some tablet time.

"So the most freak thing happened. Forrest got a bug bite on his hiney and after a few days somehow it turned into a staph which turned into a boil!" Jessie wrote. "It was like a golf ball it was so hard and he was in so much pain. He got a very high fever and we had to take him to the emergency room late night."

The mother of three went on to share that her family couldn't accompany her and Forrest due to the pandemic, and that doctors "had to sedate him and cut it open and get it all out."

Jessie has also seen her fair share of mom shaming comments in recent years, including over posing in her underwear with a glass of wine in one hand and one of her sons in the background this past April — as well as when she posted a photo of herself with a glass of wine while breastfeeding Forrest in August 2018.

"I honestly feel like I'm the voice of all the moms," she told PEOPLE the following month. "I definitely feel like they get heat for certain things. I know I'm a great mother, there's not one doubt in my mind. I know that I take care of my babies, I know that they feel loved and they feel happy. I don't have nannies; I take care of my children."

"So if I want to have a cocktail to celebrate my husband doing something great in his work, I'm going to, and I can still breastfeed," said the Just Jessie author. "I want to be a voice for those moms that feel heat from others, or feel judgment because this is a hard job, and if you want to enjoy yourself, you do it."