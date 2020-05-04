Jessie James Decker's Daughter Watches Her Parents' Old E! Reality Series: 'She Smiles So Big!'

Eric and Jessie: Game On aired on E! from 2013 to 2017

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's daughter, Vivianne Rose, 6, is her parents' biggest fan!

On Sunday, Jessie, 32, shared a photo on Instagram of Vivianne laying on a bed while watching the couple's old reality series, Eric and Jessie: Game On, which aired on E! for three seasons between 2013 and 2017.

"Viv makes me put our old show on once and awhile. She smiles so big! She thinks her parents are funny apparently lol," the mother-of-three captioned the post.

Jessie also documented Vivianne's viewing experience on her Instagram Story.

"She's really taking it seriously," Jessie said of Vivianne, who was watching her mom and a close friend go bowling together on the episode.

Jessie and her retired NFL star husband, 33, have been married since 2013 and, in addition to Vivianne, the pair shares sons Eric Thomas II, 4½, and Forrest Bradley, 2.

Last month, the country singer came under fire on social media after posting a photo of herself dressed in a T-shirt, underwear and slippers while one of her sons could be seen in the background.

Many of Jessie's followers accused the mother of three of being “desperate for attention” and wondered why she was “walk(ing) around like that with [her] kids around.”

“Yes. No different than a swim suit,” the "Light Down Low" singer replied to the latter remark. “I teach my children the body is beautiful. Nothing to be ashamed of.”

Jessie has seen her fair share of mom-shaming comments in recent years, including when she posted a photo of herself with a glass of wine while breastfeeding son Forrest in August 2018.

“I honestly feel like I’m the voice of all the moms,” she told PEOPLE the following month. “I definitely feel like they get heat for certain things. I know I’m a great mother, there’s not one doubt in my mind. I know that I take care of my babies, I know that they feel loved and they feel happy. I don’t have nannies; I take care of my children.”

“So if I want to have a cocktail to celebrate my husband doing something great in his work, I’m going to, and I can still breastfeed,” Jessie added at the time.