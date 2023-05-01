Jessie James Decker's Daughter Snaps Candid Photos of Parents in Bed: 'Vivi Said We Looked Cute'

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's daughter took some candid photos of her parents as they sipped their morning coffees in bed over the weekend

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023 02:45 PM
Eric and Jessie James Decker
Photo: Jessie James Decker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's daughter wanted to get in on her parents' morning routine!

Over the weekend, the country singer, 35, shared a series of candid photos taken by daughter Vivianne Rose as she explained that the 9-year-old wanted to snap some pictures as she thought her parents "looked cute" in bed together.

"Vivi said we looked cute so she snapped about 300 sleepy face bed head hair pix 🤣," wrote Jessie alongside a snap of the couple snuggled in bed, holding hands while drinking their coffee.

"Love a Sunday coffee in bed mornin ☀️," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Jessie James Decker/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Jessie James Decker/Instagram

On another slide showing close-ups of Jessie and Eric, the musician added, "She also likes to zoom in as close as possible while giggling cus she knows it's not flattering 🤣."

Along with Vivianne, the couple shares sons Forrest, 4, and Eric Jr., 7.

Last month, Jessie shared some cute photos from the family's Easter celebration. Posing amid some nice greenery, the country singer stood with her husband and their three kids.

Eric was wedged between the couple, with Forrest standing in front of the retired NFL player, 36, who had Vivianne leaning into his side.

"Happy Easter from our family to yours ✝️," she captioned the shot.

The family got ready to celebrate the holiday the night prior, with the kids posing together in Easter-themed pajamas in a set of Instagram photos.

"Hoppy Easter eve from my little bunnies 🐰🐰🐰 They are all ready for the Easter bunny to come 🥕🥕🥕," she captioned the cuddly couch photos of the siblings.

Related Articles
Mark Zuckerberg creates dresses for his kids
Mark Zuckerberg Uses 3D Printer to Make Dresses for His Daughters: 'Yes, I Had to Learn to Sew'
Cassidy Gifford
Kathie Lee Gifford's Pregnant Daughter Cassidy Shares Bump Photo: 'Baby's First Wedding'
Sophie Turner attends 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party
Sophie Turner Says She Made 'Honest Mistake' After Accidentally Posting a Video of Her Daughter
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani and Sons Check Out Monster Trucks at Los Angeles' Monster Jam: 'So Much Fun'
Andy Cohen Celebrates Daughter Lucy’s 1st Birthday . https://www.instagram.com/bravoandy/. Andy Cohen/Instagram
Andy Cohen Celebrates Daughter Lucy's 1st Birthday: 'Happy Birthday, Sweetheart!'
Allison Holker
Allison Holker Celebrates 'Beautiful Memories Being Created' During Universal Trip with Her Kids
Bret Michaels on Turning 60 After Near-Fatal Health Struggles: 'I Still Got a Lot of Life to Live'
Bret Michaels and Kristi Gibson Are 'Great Parents' to Their Daughters: 'We Sincerely Love Our Kids' (Exclusive)
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Tells Younger Self 'You Look Just Like the Son You'll Have Someday' (Exclusive)
Jenna Bush Hager Talks Changed Perspective on Her Miscarriage: 'Other Three Wouldn't Necessarily Be Mine'
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls 'Really Hard' Miscarriage, and Why She Looks at It Differently Today
Emily Maynard Johnson Reveals Son Jones Recently Had an Ostomy Reversa
Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Photo of Smiling Son Jones After Ostomy Reversal: 'It Went Great'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrEfVvdONxP/ Brett Young Shares Joy of Watching Daughters Rowan and Presley 'Fall in Love with Each Other' on Tour
Brett Young Shares Joy of Watching Daughters Rowan and Presley 'Fall in Love with Each Other' (Exclusive)
Kristen Welker
NBC's Kristen Welker Reflects on Infertility Journey, Tells Families 'Don't Give Up': 'It's All Worth It'
Sharna Burgess Shares Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's 'Kind and Loving' Approach to Coparenting
Sharna Burgess Shares Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's 'Kind and Loving' Approach to Co-Parenting
quincy Brown, kim porter
Quincy Brown Talks Losing Mom Kim Porter, Carrying on Her Legacy: 'So Much Life' (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Pose with Daughter Ahead of 'First Night Out' at Love & Death Premiere
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Pose with Baby Ahead of 'First Night Out' at 'Love & Death' Premiere
anderson cooper kids
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable New Family Photo as He Celebrates Son Wyatt's 3rd Birthday