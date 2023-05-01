Jessie James Decker's Daughter Snaps Candid Photos of Parents in Bed: 'Vivi Said We Looked Cute'

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's daughter wanted to get in on her parents' morning routine!

Over the weekend, the country singer, 35, shared a series of candid photos taken by daughter Vivianne Rose as she explained that the 9-year-old wanted to snap some pictures as she thought her parents "looked cute" in bed together.

"Vivi said we looked cute so she snapped about 300 sleepy face bed head hair pix 🤣," wrote Jessie alongside a snap of the couple snuggled in bed, holding hands while drinking their coffee.

"Love a Sunday coffee in bed mornin ☀️," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Jessie James Decker/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Jessie James Decker/Instagram

On another slide showing close-ups of Jessie and Eric, the musician added, "She also likes to zoom in as close as possible while giggling cus she knows it's not flattering 🤣."

Along with Vivianne, the couple shares sons Forrest, 4, and Eric Jr., 7.

Last month, Jessie shared some cute photos from the family's Easter celebration. Posing amid some nice greenery, the country singer stood with her husband and their three kids.

Eric was wedged between the couple, with Forrest standing in front of the retired NFL player, 36, who had Vivianne leaning into his side.

"Happy Easter from our family to yours ✝️," she captioned the shot.

The family got ready to celebrate the holiday the night prior, with the kids posing together in Easter-themed pajamas in a set of Instagram photos.

"Hoppy Easter eve from my little bunnies 🐰🐰🐰 They are all ready for the Easter bunny to come 🥕🥕🥕," she captioned the cuddly couch photos of the siblings.