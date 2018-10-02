Jessie James Decker Breaks Down Over Having to Leave Her Kids for a 'Few Days' to Do Book Tour

It’s never easy for a mom to be away from her children — just ask Jessie James Decker.

The country singer, reality star and author of Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food (out Tuesday) shared an emotional video to her Instagram Story on Monday, where she expressed her mixed feelings over having to leave sons Forrest Bradley, 6 months, and Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr., 3, plus daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 4½, “for a few days” to embark on the tour for her new book.

“So I just dropped the kids off at school and I’m a little emotional because I have to be gone off and on for the next two weeks,” said Decker, 30, in the candid confessional. “I’m so excited about all the great things I’m getting to do but it’s just hard.”

“There’s times where I will fly in and out the same day and I still will cry before I take off for a few days, which is what I’m doing,” she added. “You never [don’t] cry as a mom when you leave your kids, it’s … ridiculous.”

The “Flip My Hair” singer opened up to PEOPLE last month about how much she cherishes her time at home with her three children, revealing she and husband Eric Decker don’t have hired help.

“I honestly feel like I’m the voice of all the moms,” said Decker, addressing a recent incident when she received backlash after nursing Forrest while drinking a glass of wine. “I definitely feel like they get heat for certain things. I know I’m a great mother, there’s not one doubt in my mind.”

“I know that I take care of my babies, I know that they feel loved and they feel happy,” she remarked. “I don’t have nannies; I take care of my children.”

While being a parent of three means a balancing act of her kids’ individual needs, luckily for her, the Eric & Jessie: Game On star’s youngest child is about as laid-back as an infant can be.

“He just goes with the flow,” she told PEOPLE of Forrest in September. “After three children, you kind of know what to expect and he’s been super easy and just chill and the kids love him. And Vivi [is] trying to change his diaper and pick him up, and I’m like ‘Ahh!’ But it’s good.”

Does that mean more little ones could be in her future? “[Eric] wants more kids. Oh, my lord,” Decker said of her recently retired football-star husband. “But no, he’s going to be doing some special things. There’s some things in the works and we’re excited about it.”

