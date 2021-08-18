Jessie James Decker 'Couldn't Hold Back the Tears' During Daughter's First Day of Second Grade

Jessie James Decker is one proud mom!

The country music star, 33, raved about her 7-year-old daughter Vivianne Rose on Wednesday as she shared photos of the young girl preparing for her first days of second grade.

"Our Vivianne is officially a 2nd grader!" she wrote on her Instagram.

The images featured Vivianne in her school uniform while holding a chalkboard that listed the date and some of her passions' including her dream to become a gymnast. In several shots, the "Flip My Hair" singer was pictured giving her daughter a kiss.

"I am so proud of our baby girl and what an amazing young lady she is growing into," Jessie captioned her post. "I couldn't hold back the tears while taking her to school this am because it still feels like yesterday bringing her home from the hospital, my baby is getting so big!"

"I love love love this girl so much and her fierceness, kind heart, and her hunger to want to learn and to never give up! Second grade here we come!" she continued, before penning a sweet note addressed to her daughter.

"Vivianne Decker you can be anything you want!" the Kittenish designer added. "Now go conquer the world."

The parents celebrated their 10-year anniversary of their first meeting on March 31, with Jessie sharing in an Instagram post to mark the occasion that "little did we know it would be the day our third baby was born."

"Happy 10 years to the love of my life @ericdecker," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of the couple. "I love you baby here's to 10 more beautiful years and beyond."

RELATED VIDEO: Jessie James Decker Opens Up About Family, Food and More in Her New Book 'Just Jessie'

Almost three months later, Jessie and Eric, 34, rang in their 8th wedding anniversary with loving tributes.

"June 22, 2013 we said I do," Jessie captioned a photo slideshow of their wedding pictures. "8 years ago today and I still love you more than I ever have. I love you forever mi amor ❤️ Here's to the rest of our lives."