Jessie James Decker Claps Back at Criticism Over Underwear Photo with Son in the Background

Jessie James Decker isn’t apologizing for her body or her parenting style.

The 32-year-old country singer got some heat in her comments section this week after posting a photo of herself dressed in a T-shirt, underwear and slippers while one of her sons could be seen in the background.

Her body is draped over the back of an armchair for the shot, with a glass of wine in one hand and her other arm hanging down toward the ground. She simply captioned her post, “Tuesday.”

While most of the comments were supportive — like one who said, “And here I was feeling guilty for having a glass of wine on a tuesday !! Cheers!! ❤️” — others accused Decker of being “desperate for attention” and wondered why she was “walk(ing) around like that with [her] kids around.”

“Yes. No different than a swim suit,” the mother of three replied to the latter remark. “I teach my children the body is beautiful. Nothing to be ashamed of.”

The “Lights Down Low” singer — who shares sons Forrest Bradley, 2, and Eric Thomas II, 4½, plus daughter Vivianne Rose, 6, with husband Eric Decker — has been open about her body ups and downs over the years, including how her thoughts surrounding her own body image have evolved since becoming a mom.

“I’ll be honest I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies,” Decker wrote last month on Instagram, sharing four snapshots of herself in a pink knit bikini that showed her pinching the skin of her midsection. “I worked really hard to lose all of my baby weight. Even gaining 55 pounds with my first. It’s no wonder I have so much loose skin two out of the three babies were 9 pounds 😬.”

“I’ve had a few breast reduction surgeries and lifts to try to tighten up the skin on my breasts (at one point the skin was so loose from growing to a size G from breastfeeding that I swear they could hit my belly button no joke) but now I have been left with really intense scars all the way around my cleavage that I try to hide out of insecurity,” the star explained.

And despite feeling like pregnancy “is such a beautiful super power” and not wanting “to sound like I’m complaining one bit,” Decker added, “I am a human being and sometimes the loose skin does make me a little insecure and make me wonder if I’m still sexy to Eric or if people are looking at my stomach when I’m in a bikini which I’m sure sounds silly but it’s just me being in my head sometimes.”

Decker has seen her fair share of mom-shaming comments in recent years, including when she posted a photo of herself with a glass of wine while breastfeeding son Forrest in August 2018.

“I honestly feel like I’m the voice of all the moms,” she told PEOPLE the following month. “I definitely feel like they get heat for certain things. I know I’m a great mother, there’s not one doubt in my mind. I know that I take care of my babies, I know that they feel loved and they feel happy. I don’t have nannies; I take care of my children.”

“So if I want to have a cocktail to celebrate my husband doing something great in his work, I’m going to, and I can still breastfeed,” said the Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family and Food author.

“I feel like I want to be a voice for those moms that feel heat from others, or feel judgment because this is a hard job, and if you want to enjoy yourself you do it,” Decker added.