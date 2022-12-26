Jessie James Decker Celebrates Christmas with Family: 'The Decker Babies Are Ready for Santa'

Jessie James Decker is celebrating Christmas with her kiddos.

The 34-year-old country star shared photos from her holiday with retired NFL player husband Eric Decker and their three kids — Forrest Bradley, 4, Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 7, and Vivianne Rose, 8.

"The Decker babies are ready for Santa🎄🎅🏼☃️ night night y'all❄️🥰🎄" she captioned a sweet shot of the siblings holding milk, carrots and cookies in front of the fireplace, alongside their two golden retrievers.

In a separate video, the family also had fun trying their hands at the "Bad Romance" TikTok challenge, as they gathered along their staircase to sing the Lady Gaga song.

It's been a busy year for Decker, who recently participated in season 31 of Dancing With the Stars before she was eliminated in October.

Although Decker has also remained busy with her music career, clothing line, cookbook authoring and raising three kids, she told PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein in September that she'll always manage to make time for her husband.

"I think we just have such a strong foundation of a marriage ... Being busy doesn't affect anything," Decker said. "We just love each other."

MamaKarenParker/Instagram

This summer, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about the potential of making their team a little bigger. As they explained at the time, they're ready for whatever is to come.

"We're not planning on it, so we're just letting lives happen," Jessie said of having another baby. "And if it happens, it's a blessing. If it doesn't, it wasn't meant to be, but we're not doing anything to not make it happen."