Jessie James Decker Shares Breastfeeding Photo: I Love 'Feeding My Sweet Boy'

"Love being a mommy and feeding my sweet boy," James Decker captioned a photo of her nursing son Eric Thomas

Jessie James Decker is a vocal advocate for breastfeeding, so it’s no surprise she shared a sweet snap of the moment on Instagram.

On Thursday, the mom of two posted a photo letting fans in on quiet time with her son Eric Thomas. In the selfie, the “Lights Down Low” singer cuddles up with her 5-week-old as he nurses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Love being a mommy and feeding my sweet boy,” James Decker, 27, captioned the photo.

Image zoom



Courtesy Jessie James Decker

In the September issue of American Baby, James Decker expressed her love for nursing saying that she was even looking forward to the bonding time again after enjoying it so much with her daughter, 18-month-old Vivianne Rose.

“I really loved breastfeeding the first time around,” she said. “It’s such a wonderful, intimate thing to share with your child. I remember that full, happy look Vivianne would get when she was done. I also love all the cuddling during the baby stage, like when a baby snuggles up under your chin.”

Defending mothers who love to capture the picture-perfect moments of nursing, James Decker said she doesn’t understand why those selfies are deemed unacceptable, but “half-naked” women on social media are applauded.