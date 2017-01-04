Country singer-songwriter and mom of two Jessie James Decker shared a photo of herself in a two-piece swimsuit, candidly adding the hashtag #loosemommyskin

Jessie James Decker Shares Photo of Herself in Bikini with 'Loose Mommy Skin': 'Just Another Day in Paradise!'

Jessie James Decker isn’t afraid to be candid about how her body has changed after having two kids.

The country singer-songwriter, 28 — who has two children with her husband, New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker, 29 — shared a new photo of herself in a two-piece swimsuit recently, relaxing waterside with a refreshing drink.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Just another day in paradise!!! #icetea #kittenishsuit #comingsoon #loosemommyskin,” she captioned the shot.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

James Decker is mom to son Eric Thomas, 16 months, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 2½. And her recent foray into being honest about her body after baby isn’t the first time she has spoken out on it.

“I don’t want to mislead any mommies who just had babies and are stressing!” she wrote in a 2015 post showing her stomach a couple of months after her son’s birth and admitting she gained 55 lbs. with her first pregnancy and 27 with her second.

“I am still 15 pounds away from what I was originally before I got pregnant with Vivianne,” the “Lights Down Low” singer added. “I take occasional walks but haven’t done anything yet to try and lose weight and am in no rush!”

RELATED VIDEO: How Has Jessie James Decker’s Life Changed With Addition of Baby Number Two?

“I am so glad that I was able to show mommies what a real body looks like after baby,” James Decker told PEOPLE at the time of her decision to post candid shots on social media. “I have my scar and pooch, and 90 percent of the time I look a mess!”