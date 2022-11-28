Jessie James Decker Addresses Accusations of 'Photoshopping Abs' on Her Children in Photos

"I want to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies," Jessie James Decker said as she addressed claims she photoshopped images of her children

By
Published on November 28, 2022 08:25 PM
Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp); https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClhVR5wDy0W/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty; Jessie James Decker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker is setting the record straight.

On Monday, the 34-year-old country star addressed speculation that she photoshopped images of her three children — sons Forrest Bradley, 4, and Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 7, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 8 — whom she shares with retired NFL player husband Eric Decker.

Sharing footage of her children, Jessie James said she "didn't plan on" discussing the claims, however, she changed her mind.

"When I posted the pix of our vacation and included the kids being silly flexing on the beach on our thanksgiving trip I had NO clue it would get the reaction it did," she said. "But Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can't help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over 'overtraining' our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what's normal and what's not."

She added that her children's "mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics" should not be considered "weird."

Jessie James continued, "I want to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies and hard work from either Vivis elite competitive gymnastics to Eric Jr wanting to be like dad as an NFL receiver to little Forrest who spends hours dancing his heart out."

The "I Still Love You" singer told her followers not to "pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children."

"If we wanna do 'better' then do better," wrote Jessie James.

She made it clear she is "proud" of her kids and wants to "encourage them to live their dreams."

Concluded the songstress: "So we'll see y'all at the 2032 Olympics, and wearing Bubbys jersey in the stands and dancing at Forrests rock concert✌️."

RELATED VIDEO: Jessie James Decker Says She's Been Thinking About Having Another Baby: 'It's a Battle'

In the comments section, she received support from Eric, who wrote, "U get mama bear 🙌🏾🦁."

This isn't the first time Jessie James has addressed comments about her children's bodies in her recent pictures.

On Sunday, she clapped back at fans who commented on the Instagram image of her three children posing together on a beach in Mexico and said the kids were "jacked" or accused Jessie James of editing the photo.

"Surely this is an app but I don't see anyone saying as much," Jessie James responded sarcastically. "Yeah I used an 'ab' app on my small children wtf."

Jessie James also responded to those who claimed that her children appeared unhealthy. One user, as Today reported, wrote that their appearance takes a "special kind of diet and exercise and it looks strange on a child hence all the comments."

"From one mother to another," she wrote. "Please don't call my children's appearance strange just because they don't look the way you think they should? It's unkind."

