Jessie J Welcomes First Baby After Pregnancy Loss: 'He Is All My Dreams Come True'

Jessie J is officially a mom!

The 35-year-old singer recently welcomed her first baby, a boy, she announced on her Instagram Story Friday.

"A week ago my whole life changed," she wrote across a black background. "My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love."

"He is magic," she continued. "He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole 🌍 He and I are both doing great ☁️ I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, mine and here *happy tears* For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support."

"I will be back on instagram when I'm ready," she concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jessie J/Instagram

The "Bang Bang" singer shared her last pregnancy update on May 5 with black-and-white images of her pregnant belly. "Home stretch at home stretching," she captioned one Instagram. In another, she wrote, "I don't want no fancy fancy pictures, no retouching. I want to look back at these and remember this time exactly as I looked and felt."

In April, the singer shared an update by singing to her bump. "Still pregnant. Still singing. Still hyped my little titties are now filling a size L bra," she joked. "Still can't believe it's real.Still my fav audience member.Still need to pee. Still doing my epi no (IYKYK) 😂."

The singer first announced her pregnancy in January in an emotional video set to her song "Sunflower."

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," she wrote in the Instagram Reel's caption, showcasing her positive pregnancy test.

Being that she experienced a miscarriage in November 2021, she added that she "wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate-covered pickle with no questions asked 🤸🏻‍♂️."

The musician recently announced the sex of her firstborn baby on an Instagram video showing her getting ready for the BRIT Awards 2023 red carpet in February.

In the clip, Jessie sang about changes in her life, says "hi" to her belly, and smiles big as she prepares for the awards show in a robe.

"Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy…so I think this song is the one," she wrote in the caption, adding "Oh yeah…I'm having a boy. And I promise I am wearing underwear."