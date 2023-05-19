Jessie J Welcomes First Baby After Pregnancy Loss: 'He Is All My Dreams Come True'

Jessie J opened up about experiencing a pregnancy loss in November 2021

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Hannah Sacks
Published on May 19, 2023 01:06 PM
Jessie J attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England.
Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Jessie J is officially a mom!

The 35-year-old singer recently welcomed her first baby, a boy, she announced on her Instagram Story Friday.

"A week ago my whole life changed," she wrote across a black background. "My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love."

"He is magic," she continued. "He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole 🌍 He and I are both doing great ☁️ I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, mine and here *happy tears* For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support."

"I will be back on instagram when I'm ready," she concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jessie J baby
Jessie J/Instagram

The "Bang Bang" singer shared her last pregnancy update on May 5 with black-and-white images of her pregnant belly. "Home stretch at home stretching," she captioned one Instagram. In another, she wrote, "I don't want no fancy fancy pictures, no retouching. I want to look back at these and remember this time exactly as I looked and felt."

In April, the singer shared an update by singing to her bump. "Still pregnant. Still singing. Still hyped my little titties are now filling a size L bra," she joked. "Still can't believe it's real.Still my fav audience member.Still need to pee. Still doing my epi no (IYKYK) 😂."

The singer first announced her pregnancy in January in an emotional video set to her song "Sunflower."

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," she wrote in the Instagram Reel's caption, showcasing her positive pregnancy test.

Being that she experienced a miscarriage in November 2021, she added that she "wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate-covered pickle with no questions asked 🤸🏻‍♂️."

The musician recently announced the sex of her firstborn baby on an Instagram video showing her getting ready for the BRIT Awards 2023 red carpet in February.

In the clip, Jessie sang about changes in her life, says "hi" to her belly, and smiles big as she prepares for the awards show in a robe.

"Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy…so I think this song is the one," she wrote in the caption, adding "Oh yeah…I'm having a boy. And I promise I am wearing underwear."

Related Articles
TikTok Mom Viral Twins Video https://www.tiktok.com/@hindirlanefamily/video/7231179612204633386?_r=1&_t=8cMwbudztV8
Mom Goes Viral After She Is Told She's Having Twins — And Tells Technician They're Lying
Kristin Maldonado and daughter Elliana
Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado Says Baby Girl Is 'Thriving' on Tour: 'Everyone's Obsessed' (Exclusive)
Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin and Boyfriend RAC Welcome First Baby, Daughter Holland — See the Photo!
cameron douglas
Cameron Douglas Opens Up About 'Dark' Moments of His Past — and Renewed Hope as a Dad of 2 (Exclusive)
Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photos of 'Brave, Strong' Daughter Ava at 4th Birthday Party After Accident
Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photos of 'Brave, Strong' Daughter Ava at 4th Birthday Party After Accident
Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz Reveals She Once Had a Miscarriage: 'All Just Part of the Female Experience'
Pregnant Nabela Noor Celebrates Baby Sprinkle Ahead of Baby No. 2
Nabela Noor Enjoys Countryside-Themed Baby Sprinkle Ahead of Baby No. 2 — See the Photos! (Exclusive)
Rod Stewart Grandkids
Rod Stewart Shares Sweet First Photos with His Two New Grandkids: 'Happy Grandad'
Kaley Cuoco Shares New Photos of Daughter Matilda: ‘That’s My Girl'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet New Photos of Baby Daughter Matilda: 'That's My Girl'
lea michele and son https://www.instagram.com/p/CqqWqUiudax/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=76245804-b3b0-4dc8-a753-6da9908e276b
Lea Michele Brings Son, 2, on Stage at 'Funny Girl' Following His 'Scary Health Issue' Earlier This Year
Rene Marsh
CNN's René Marsh Reflects on the 'Hope and Heartbreak' of Welcoming Baby Girl After the Death of Her Son
Jessie and D'Lila Combs Remember Late Mom Kim Porter on Mother's Day
Jessie and D'Lila Combs Remember Late Mom Kim Porter on Mother's Day: 'You Are Always Missed'
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Pregnancy
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband: 'So Excited' (Exclusive)
Bre Tiesi Enjoys Quiet, 'Perfect' First Mother's Day with Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary Love
Bre Tiesi Enjoys Quiet, 'Perfect' First Mother's Day with Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary Love
Isabella Devoto and Brandon Barash
Brandon Barash and Wife Isabella Expecting First Baby Together: 'Grateful'
Chanel Iman attends the "Pomellato: from Milan & all around the world" Event
Chanel Iman Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl in Photoshoot with 2 Daughters: 'You're Getting a Sister!'