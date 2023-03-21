Jessie J Posts Sweet Ultrasound Image of Her Son: 'I Cannot Wait to Meet You'

"I love you so hard it blows my mind," the singer shared on Instagram

Jessie J is experiencing the joys of pregnancy.

To mark Mother's Day in the U.K. on Sunday, the singer, 34, shared an ultrasound image of her baby boy alongside an emotional caption dedicated to him on Instagram.

"You. Thank you for coming to me," the post began. "Thank you for trusting me that my body can keep you safe. Thank you for gifting me with the most special experience already so far and with the most important role I will ever play in my entire life."

"I love you so hard it blows my mind this is real," she added. "I'm yours forever my son. I cannot wait to meet you. And see this smile in real life.🥹"

The "Price Tag" singer then went on to gush about her boyfriend, basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, 39.

"I love your Daddy so much, you wouldn't be on your way without him. ☁️ He is the most patient, calm and good looking man. You are going to LOVE him when you meet him 🤍," she continued in the post, which also featured a clip of her singing and cradling her baby bump during a show in London, England last month.

"I love you and I want to be the best version of me for you," she added in a snapshot written in black paint on a white wall.

Jessie announced her pregnancy in January with an Instagram video set to her song "Sunflower."

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," she wrote in the caption of the Reel, which began with a positive pregnancy test and was followed by a series of bump shots as her pregnancy progressed.

jessie j
Jessie J. Dave Benett/Getty

The following month she revealed that she and Colman were expecting a baby boy as she showed off her bare bump in a white robe whilst getting ready for the BRIT Awards 2023.

The clip featured Jessie singing an upcoming single as she proudly held her bump and said "hi" to her baby boy.

"Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy…so I think this song is the one," she captioned the cute video. "Oh yeah…I'm having a boy," she clarified. "And I promise I am wearing underwear."

In August 2022, the British star discussed the much sadder news of her November 2021 miscarriage, sharing that 9 months later the "grief" of her loss still "overwhelms" her. "I know it's healthy and normal to have days of complete sadness and to honor all the feelings that come up, good and bad," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"The bad isn't often at all and yes I could go through this moment right now today alone in private and usually do, but today I am here. Because I know thousands of people around the 🌎 feel just like I do," she added.

In her Mother's Day post, she also alluded to the ongoing impact of the tragic event and how Mother's Day has changed for her now she's expecting her son.

"I feel so emotional as every Mother's Day before this one has been so different," she posted. "I know the pain so many people are feeling today and I am holding you in my heart. 🫂"

