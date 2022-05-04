"I had two scans on the same day, and within the first scan and the second scan, the baby had passed," the singer revealed on Monday's episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast

Jessie J 'Never Felt So Lonely' After Miscarriage, but Says Experience Made 'Me Love Myself Deeper'

Jessie J is opening up about her 2021 miscarriage.

On Monday's episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast, the 34-year-old musician detailed the "dreadful" moment she lost her unborn baby on November 23 and explained what the painful experience taught her about self-love.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I had two scans on the same day, and within the first scan and the second scan, the baby had passed," she shared.

Jessie J first announced her miscarriage in a now-deleted Instagram post shared while on stage prior to her Nov. 24 performance at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles. The singer said she struggled to process her emotions until after the show.

"When I got home that night and I lay there, I've never felt so lonely in my life... I just remember laying there, knowing it was still there, but it wasn't there. That went on for over a week," Jessie said on the podcast.

After feeling out of whack at the beginning of the pregnancy, Jessie J woke up one November morning and said to herself, "Oh, I don't feel right."

"I still had very intense nausea, [but] I just knew something wasn't the same," explained the singer, who later called a doctor to get checked out.

Jessie J: I Quit Music, Deleted An Album, Then Changed My Mind | E139 Credit: The Diary Of A CEO/Youtube

Jessie J said she sensed something was wrong after "that dreadful silence when you first have a scan and they kind of don't say anything."

"I was like, 'Just tell me the truth, what's going on?,' and she said, 'Your baby's heartbeat is very low,' and there's this, like, ring," the artist explained. "And I was like, 'Well, what does that mean?' and she said, 'It often means that the baby will have some sort of disability or deformity.' "

After receiving the news, Jessie J said she cried to herself on the street outside of the doctor's office. That's when a man approached her with words of encouragement.

"[He] said, 'This is happening because you're supposed to talk about this. You're supposed to help other people.' And instead of going to get blood, I got in my car and I said, 'I'm going to get a second opinion.' "

Jessie J 'Luzia' Cirque Du Soleil show premiere Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

A short time later, after locating another doctor with 10 minutes on his hands, Jessie J underwent another scan. This time, the baby was gone.

Afterward, Jessie J spoke with a member of her team about whether or not to continue with her shows as scheduled — and she did.

"I remember just going [home] and not processing it," she said. "... And then the next day I went straight into glam, I did the soundcheck and I got on stage."

That's when she made the announcement on Instagram. "I posted it because I didn't have anyone to break on," she recalled. "I didn't have anyone to just fall apart on and that's what I needed, that's what I wanted."

That hardest part wasn't the show, though, but rather the time afterward. "It was when I got in the car after the show by myself, and I got home, and I opened my front door, and I closed the door, I fell to my knees," she explained.

Jessie J poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

"That was the worst moment of the whole experience, was me realizing that, other than my career, being a mother and having a child has been the biggest excitement of my life," Jessie J said. "Like, I've always been super maternal. I love children. ... I felt like I'd been given everything I'd ever wanted and then someone had gone, 'But you can't have it.' "

Despite the sad experience, Jessie J believes "the reason it happened was because I wasn't supposed to do it alone."