Jessie J Suffers a Pregnancy Loss After Deciding to 'Have a Baby on My Own'

"I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok," Jessie J wrote on Instagram

By Georgia Slater November 24, 2021 02:53 PM
Credit: Jessie J/Instagram

Jessie J is getting real about her emotions after revealing she suffered a pregnancy loss.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old singer shared in an emotional post on Instagram that she had "decided to have a baby on my own" and recently went in for her third scan where she was told "there was no longer a heartbeat."

"💔 Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.' By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…," the musician captioned a photo of her holding up a positive pregnancy test. "After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔."

The star continued, "This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don't know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me."

"I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn't ever changed and I have to process this my way," the "Price Tag" artist said.

RELATED: 39 Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Miscarriage Stories, in the Hopes of Helping Others

"I want to be honest and true and not hide what I'm feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did its best," she shared. "I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that's who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer."

Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, also explained that she decided to have a baby on her own as it's "all I've ever wanted and life is short."

"To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again. I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok," she adds. "I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don't. It's the loneliest feeling in the world."

"So I will see you tonight LA. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room. 🤍," she concluded the heartbreaking post. The singer is set to perform Wednesday night at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles.

In a second slide on her Instagram post, she shared a quote from Australian poet Şeyda Noir that read, "Sometimes love won't be enough to make it work, and that's ok. It doesn't mean that you've failed."

