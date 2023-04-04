Jessie J Shares Sweet Clip of Baby Boy Moving Around Her Belly

Jessie J is giving fans a beautiful insight into her pregnancy.

In a relatable moment for moms everywhere, the "Flashlight" singer, 35, shared a sweet video of her baby boy moving around her belly Monday.

Jessie can be seen wearing gray sweatpants in the Instagram Story as the camera focuses on her pregnant belly. While the lens remains motionless, her belly moves up and down and to the left, following the movements of her baby.

She also added the classic 1979 Queen hit "Don't Stop Me Now" to the clip, alongside a scrolling image of its lyrics.

Jessie later followed this beautiful moment with a more down-to-earth yet still totally relatable video taken from a hotel bed. In the clip, the singer lists some of the issues she's had to deal with that day, including a Meniere's attack in her left ear (which can cause pressure and some hearing loss) and a calf cramp.

Like many pregnant moms, she also revealed she had to use the bathroom nine times during the previous night.

"Give me fifteen minutes... transformation coming," the singer said in a later video, alluding that she was getting ready for a performance.

Jessie J Instagram

The videos come a few weeks after the BRIT Awards winner celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by sharing an ultrasound image of her baby boy alongside an emotional caption dedicated to him on Instagram.

"You. Thank you for coming to me," the March 19 post began. "Thank you for trusting me that my body can keep you safe. Thank you for gifting me with the most special experience already so far and with the most important role I will ever play in my entire life."

"I love you so hard it blows my mind this is real," she added. "I'm yours forever my son. I cannot wait to meet you. And see this smile in real life.🥹"

Jessie announced her pregnancy in January with an Instagram video set to her song "Sunflower."

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," she wrote in the caption of the Reel, which began with a positive pregnancy test and was followed by a series of bump shots as her pregnancy progressed.

The following month she revealed that she and boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman, 39, were expecting a baby boy as she showed off her bare bump in a white robe whilst getting ready for the BRIT Awards 2023.

"Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy…so I think this song is the one," she captioned the cute video. "Oh yeah…I'm having a boy," she clarified. "And I promise I am wearing underwear."

This came a few months after the British star opened up about her November 2021 miscarriage, sharing that 9 months later the "grief" of her loss was still overwhelming.

"I know it's healthy and normal to have days of complete sadness and to honor all the feelings that come up, good and bad," she wrote on Instagram in August 2022.

"The bad isn't often at all and yes I could go through this moment right now today alone in private and usually do, but today I am here. Because I know thousands of people around the 🌎 feel just like I do," she added.