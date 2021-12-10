“Truth is, I just needed to f--- cry and fall into someone’s arms and sob,” Jessie J said about revealing her miscarriage to fans just hours after learning the news herself

Jessie J Says Revealing Her Miscarriage So Soon Was an 'Unhealthy' Way to Process Her 'Pain'

Jessie J is getting candid about why she decided to reveal her miscarriage on social media just hours after learning the news herself.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old singer shared an emotional post on Instagram providing an honest update on how she's been feeling since suffering the pregnancy loss.

"I posted about losing my baby just hours after I was told. I reacted in work mode. It's safe to say I sometimes pour more energy into creating an unhealthy process of my own pain in front of a camera, than I do acknowledging it behind one in real time," the singer began her lengthy caption.

The artist paired the post with a clip from her tearful performance of her song "Easy on Me," which she gave at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles shortly after announcing she suffered a miscarriage.

On other slides, Jessie J (née Jessica Ellen Cornish) shared several quotes about overcoming tough times.

"'The show must go on' mentality reacted before the human in me did. I must justify to the audience for my show tomorrow, and explain to the world why I might be a little off, was my first thought. I must turn this into a inspirational, I know I will be ok, strong moment, because that's who I am right?" Jessie J continued.

"Truth is, I just needed to f--- cry and fall into someone's arms and sob. But at the time I was alone. I hadn't processed anything. Nor did I have any idea what I was about to go through not just emotionally but physically after this show," she explained.

The singer then said she now understands why women who've gone through miscarriages say it should be discussed more often, sharing that people's thoughts on miscarriages are not a true reflection of what it really is.

"I am so sorry if you have ever been through it alone or not, or are going through it right now at any stage of pregnancy. Losing your baby is one of the worst feelings in the world. I ache for you," the singer wrote. "If I could I would bring you food, hold you through the physical pain, I know that's needed more than a 'stay strong' text right now. "

"I guess I'm here to say to anyone who may not have been told this, you are allowed to be broken," she added. "You are allowed to cry. Allowed to be weak. Allowed to be exhausted from the pain and the bleeding and the grief that barely has space to exist. You are allowed to do this however YOU need to."

"Sometimes life just calls us to be human. We know there will be sunshine, but we can't avoid the rain," Jessie J ended.

Many of the singer's famous friends left supportive messages for her in the comments of the post.

"Sending you all the love and peace that's possible," actor Billy Porter wrote while singer Jojo added, "Your vulnerability and transparency is opening up such a healing conversation for so many. God bless you Jess. I'm sending you the most love."

Last month, Jessie J told fans on Instagram that she was told her baby no longer had a heartbeat while having her third scan.

"💔 Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.' By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…," the musician wrote alongside an image of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test.

Having a child of her own, she said, is "all I've ever wanted," adding that "life is short."

"To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again," Jessie J wrote. "I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok."

She later thanked her supporters on her Instagram Story for their kindness amid the wake of her devastating news.