Jessie J Is Pregnant! Singer Reveals She's Expecting a Baby in Emotional Video: 'Be Gentle with Me'

Jessie J has announced she's expecting over a year after experiencing a heartbreaking pregnancy loss

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on January 6, 2023 04:36 PM
jessie j pregnant
Photo: Jessie J/instagram

Jessie J is expecting a rainbow baby!

The "Price Tag" singer, 34, is pregnant, she revealed in an emotional Instagram video Friday set to her song "Sunflower."

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," she wrote in the caption of the Reel, which begins with a positive pregnancy test and shares bump shots as the singer's pregnancy has progressed.

After being open about experiencing pregnancy loss in the past, she asked her followers, "Please be gentle with me 🫂," throughout this journey.

"Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate-covered pickle with no questions asked 🤸🏻‍♂️," she concluded her caption.

Last August, Jessie got candid about the grief she was still feeling nine months after her miscarriage in November 2021.

"When I was 16 years old, I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30," the singer said in a lengthy caption. "[First] thing on the list was to be a Mum. Now I'm nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me."

She continued in her message, hoping that her struggles would allow others to know they're not alone. "I know it's healthy and normal to have days of complete sadness and to honor all the feelings that come up, good and bad," Jessie J wrote. "The bad isn't often at all and yes I could go through this moment right now today alone in private and usually do, but today I am here. Because I know thousands of people around the 🌎 feel just like I do."

Jessie J 'Luzia' Cirque Du Soleil show premiere
David Fisher/Shutterstock

The British star, born Jessica Cornish, ended her message, "Maybe you read this and feel the love I have for you. I hope you can. Connecting is key. Hugging you all 🤍"

When first sharing news of her miscarriage publicly, the "Bang, Bang" singer explained that she decided to have a baby on her own as it's "all I've ever wanted and life is short."

"To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again. I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok," she added. "I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don't. It's the loneliest feeling in the world."

