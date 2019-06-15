Jessie J’s romance with Channing Tatum is going strong.

The British singer, 31, opened up about her relationship with Tatum, 39, in a new interview with British newspaper The Times, and revealed she and his daughter Everly get along swimmingly.

When asked if it’d been difficult meeting her for the first time, Jessie revealed: ”God no! She’s just six and absolutely lovely.”

The “Domino” singer first started dating the Magic Mike star in October, though the couple didn’t take their romance public until March, when they were pictured together for the first time walking hand-in-hand in London.

“Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure. We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying…,” she told the Times.

Jessie did, however, explain that she is “very happy” in the relationship, which began months after Tatum split from wife Jenna Dewan after nearly nine years of marriage.

“Oh, I’m very happy on 21 Jump Street!” she said, referring to Tatum’s starring role in the film. “I always look for a guy with a good sense of humor and good morals. And hygiene. A man who showers is very important!”

The star’s revelation about her meeting with Tatum’s daughter comes months after she revealed in November during a London concert that doctors told her four years ago she’d never be able to have children.

Despite the setback, Jessie told the Times that she’s remained determined to become a mother.

“I might go down the route of adoption or even surrogacy,” she said. “I pray that I have children the natural way, but if not, I’ll deal with it.”

The singer suffers from adenomyosis, a condition in which the tissue that lines the uterus grows into the uterus’ muscular wall, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“The pain I’ve been through with this disease is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to face,” she told the outlet. “I get severe pain, which I have to manage, and psychologically, well, having children was always a big thing for me. I may be infertile, which, not gonna lie, would be devastating.“

Though she clearly has babies on the brain, Jessie revealed earlier this month that parenthood is not something she and Tatum have discussed just yet.

“No! Just because he’s Channing Tatum, everyone has kind of like, sped this up into, ‘Are you getting married?’” she said on the Heart Breakfast radio podcast. “I mean, I have been in relationships with people longer than Chan, but they’re not famous so no one really cares.”

The star also revealed that in order to potentially overcome her doctor’s infertility claims, she’s adjusted her diet and lifestyle.

“Four, four-and-a-half, five years ago, I was diagnosed with this disease, which is making it harder. I was told I can’t have children, but I don’t believe it. I believe in miracles. I haven’t given up,” she said on the podcast.

“Over the last four years, I’ve changed my diet,” she continued. “I changed the way I live, I’ve done a lot of self-work. I am still in the process of it.”